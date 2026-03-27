Bully - Album by Kanye West

Kanye West delivered a listening party last night for his new album, Bully. At this time, the project has not made its way to streaming services. However, we do have an unlisted YouTube link on Ye's YouTube channel. At this time, the album seems to be out of order and unfinished. Regardless, the album is out in the ether to be consumed, and therefore, we present to you, Bully. There are features here from Travis Scott, Nine Vicious, CeeLo Green, and more. Ultimately, this is going to be another polarizing Ye release, and we are excited to get a sense of the discourse in due time.
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Bully
- Sisters & Brothers
- Whatever Works
- Father ft. Travis Scott
- All The Love ft. Andre Troutman
- I Can't Wait
- Bully ft. CeeLo Green
- Mama's Favorite ft. Nine Vicious
- Punch Drunk
- This is a Must ft. Nine Vicious
- Outside
- Preacher Man
- White Lines ft. Andre Troutman
- Circles
- This One Here
- King
- Beauty & The Beast
- Damn
- Last Breath
- Highs & Lows
- Mission Control