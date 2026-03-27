Bully - Album by Kanye West

BY Alexander Cole
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Kanye West still hasn't released "Bully" on streaming services, however, an early version of the album is currently up on his YouTube.

Kanye West delivered a listening party last night for his new album, Bully. At this time, the project has not made its way to streaming services. However, we do have an unlisted YouTube link on Ye's YouTube channel. At this time, the album seems to be out of order and unfinished. Regardless, the album is out in the ether to be consumed, and therefore, we present to you, Bully. There are features here from Travis Scott, Nine Vicious, CeeLo Green, and more. Ultimately, this is going to be another polarizing Ye release, and we are excited to get a sense of the discourse in due time.

Release Date: March 27, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Bully
  1. Sisters & Brothers
  2. Whatever Works
  3. Father ft. Travis Scott
  4. All The Love ft. Andre Troutman
  5. I Can't Wait
  6. Bully ft. CeeLo Green
  7. Mama's Favorite ft. Nine Vicious
  8. Punch Drunk
  9. This is a Must ft. Nine Vicious
  10. Outside
  11. Preacher Man
  12. White Lines ft. Andre Troutman
  13. Circles
  14. This One Here
  15. King
  16. Beauty & The Beast
  17. Damn
  18. Last Breath
  19. Highs & Lows
  20. Mission Control
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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