Kanye West's "Bully" Listening Party Is Causing Uncertainty Amongst Fans

BY Zachary Horvath
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Rolling Loud California 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
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Kanye West fans aren't happy about the album not dropping but what fans were able to hear at the listening party is sparking debate.

We don't need to tell you twice that Kanye West fans aren't too happy about Bully not releasing today. However, the more interesting conversation going on right now on social media is folks' thoughts on the listening party from yesterday.

Ye was in attendance for the event in Los Angeles, playing several tracks from the solo project along with some other random cuts. You can see below which songs the Chicago native decided to spin.

A lot of them were collaborations, a smart move to keep fans talking afterwards. Nine Vicious' multiple inclusions have been a topic of discussion today, and many aren't too ecstatic about him featuring on it.

Others included joint efforts with Travis Scott, who's on the previously teased "FATHER," as well as some with Ty Dolla $ign, CeeLo Green, and Andre Trautman.

In addition, Kanye spun some of the songs that were already released as of last year. "PREACHER MAN" and "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST headlined efforts in this department.

But overall, after this listening party concluded, it seems the consensus is that there is no consensus.

Folks seem pretty split on how to feel about the album based on what they were able to digest. The reactions have ranged from pure eagerness to uncertainty. That's especially true in regard to the album's release date.

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When Is Kanye West Dropping Bully?

Others are expressing that feeling with the features. One fan writes, "Only Ye would have nine vicious and ceelo green on the same album [laughing emoji]." "That sh*t say nine vicious [peace sign emoji]," another adds.

Some are going as far as to predict that this tape has no chance to succeed in the near future. "Lmao flopped." Another echoes, "This boutta be so a*s."

Hopefully, the album exceeds a lot of fans' expectations when it does drop. That is the big question, though, as Ye hasn't provided an updated release date at the time of writing.

It appears the biggest reason for it not coming out was mastering and mixing issues and some last minute tracklist adjustments.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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