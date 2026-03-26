Is Kanye West Actually Dropping "Bully" Tonight?

Kanye West has been teasing Bully for a few months now. He has been on an apology tour, and he is also set to travel the world for listening parties of his new album. Overall, there has been a lot of skepticism regarding his new album.

However, last night, Ye tried to stop those fears. He released the album's tracklist and even told fans there wouldn't be any AI. Furthermore, he revealed that the song "Father" would be on the album, which suggests a Travis Scott feature is on the way.

With the album set to drop tonight, fans have been wondering if a release would actually happen. After all, Ye has been known to lie about this kind of thing in the past. Oftentimes, he remasters songs, changes out features, and even makes additions and subtractions to the tracklist.

Last night, numerous sources came out with information suggesting that yet again, Ye was about to delay his album.

Kanye West Delays Listening Parties Worldwide

A source states that Ye's listening parties have been delayed until further notice. The artist has made it clear that he is not satisfied with how the album has been mastered. Tickets will be honored at a later date, but for now, Ye needs more time to finish up Bully.

Another video stated the exact same thing. At this time, Ye is mastering the album and is going to have to push the release date back. For now, it is unclear how this is going to develop. He could delay the album by a few days or a few weeks. Kanye has always worked on his own timeline, no one elses.

Ultimately, the fans are definitely a bit skeptical about this album. It comes at a bizarre time for Ye and his career. It is unclear how the artist actually feels about anything these days. He has been off social media, and there is very little to go off of when it comes to how this album will sound.