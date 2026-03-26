Is Kanye West Actually Dropping "Bully" Tonight?

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 1: Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kanye West is currently in the midst of working on "Bully," and with the album set to drop tonight, fans are reasonably skeptical.

Kanye West has been teasing Bully for a few months now. He has been on an apology tour, and he is also set to travel the world for listening parties of his new album. Overall, there has been a lot of skepticism regarding his new album.

However, last night, Ye tried to stop those fears. He released the album's tracklist and even told fans there wouldn't be any AI. Furthermore, he revealed that the song "Father" would be on the album, which suggests a Travis Scott feature is on the way.

With the album set to drop tonight, fans have been wondering if a release would actually happen. After all, Ye has been known to lie about this kind of thing in the past. Oftentimes, he remasters songs, changes out features, and even makes additions and subtractions to the tracklist.

Last night, numerous sources came out with information suggesting that yet again, Ye was about to delay his album.

Read More: LaRussell’s “Heaven Sent” Controversy Isn’t Being Misunderstood

Kanye West Delays Listening Parties Worldwide

A source states that Ye's listening parties have been delayed until further notice. The artist has made it clear that he is not satisfied with how the album has been mastered. Tickets will be honored at a later date, but for now, Ye needs more time to finish up Bully.

Another video stated the exact same thing. At this time, Ye is mastering the album and is going to have to push the release date back. For now, it is unclear how this is going to develop. He could delay the album by a few days or a few weeks. Kanye has always worked on his own timeline, no one elses.

Ultimately, the fans are definitely a bit skeptical about this album. It comes at a bizarre time for Ye and his career. It is unclear how the artist actually feels about anything these days. He has been off social media, and there is very little to go off of when it comes to how this album will sound.

For now, the fans will just have to sit tight and wait things out.

Read More: Five Takeaways From Jay-Z's New Interview With GQ

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Vogue 95th Anniversary Party Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016 Music Kanye West & Travis Scott Snippet Resurfaces Online As Track Receives "Bully" Placement
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals Music Kanye West Unveils The Tracklist For "Bully"
Power 106 Presents Powerhouse Music Kanye West Reveals Release Date For Ty Dolla $ign Collab Album, "Vultures"
Comments 0