Kanye West Unveils The Tracklist For "Bully"

BY Alexander Cole
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BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
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Kanye West has been claiming that "Bully" would drop on Friday, and now, we finally have a tracklist for the project.

Kanye West is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, even if the last few years have been a bit of a struggle for him. His Nazi past is hard to ignore. Not to mention, the Vultures albums were pretty awful. Meanwhile, he is currently trying to move past his indescretions, all in the service of promoting his new album, Bully.

As we reported earlier today, the album actually got leaked thanks to the recent Vinyl release. However, fans were very upset with what they were hearing. Why? Well, it all has to do with the fact that the album had AI vocals. Of course, vinyls are pressed well in advance. This led to discouse that Ye could still re-record his vocals for a streaming release.

Just moments ago, Ye confirme that this is the case. "BULLY ON THE WAY NO AI," he wrote on X. Furthermore, he unveiled the tracklist for Bully, which appears to contain 18 songs.

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Kanye West Teases Bully

There is no telling how this release is going to go. Ye has been telling people that this album will be released on Friday, March 27th, which is in two days from now. However, there is no telling whether or not that will be the case.

Ye is known for his wild rollouts. In fact, it would not be shocking if this tracklist ends up getting revised and cut down by the time the album reaches streaming services.

No matter what, this is going to be an interesting release for Ye, who knows how to get the fans excited. While most are still very skeptical of him and his art, there are still those out there who are curious about his next move.

Bully Tracklist
  1. Sisters and Brothers
  2. Whatever Works
  3. Father
  4. All the Love
  5. I Can’t Wait
  6. Bully
  7. Mama’s Favorite
  8. Punch Drunk
  9. This a Must
  10. Outside
  11. Preacher Man
  12. White Lines
  13. Circles
  14. This One Here
  15. King
  16. Beauty and the Beast
  17. Damn
  18. Last Breath

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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