Kanye West Unveils The Tracklist For "Bully"

Kanye West is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, even if the last few years have been a bit of a struggle for him. His Nazi past is hard to ignore. Not to mention, the Vultures albums were pretty awful. Meanwhile, he is currently trying to move past his indescretions, all in the service of promoting his new album, Bully.

As we reported earlier today, the album actually got leaked thanks to the recent Vinyl release. However, fans were very upset with what they were hearing. Why? Well, it all has to do with the fact that the album had AI vocals. Of course, vinyls are pressed well in advance. This led to discouse that Ye could still re-record his vocals for a streaming release.

Just moments ago, Ye confirme that this is the case. "BULLY ON THE WAY NO AI," he wrote on X. Furthermore, he unveiled the tracklist for Bully, which appears to contain 18 songs.

Kanye West Teases Bully

There is no telling how this release is going to go. Ye has been telling people that this album will be released on Friday, March 27th, which is in two days from now. However, there is no telling whether or not that will be the case.

Ye is known for his wild rollouts. In fact, it would not be shocking if this tracklist ends up getting revised and cut down by the time the album reaches streaming services.

No matter what, this is going to be an interesting release for Ye, who knows how to get the fans excited. While most are still very skeptical of him and his art, there are still those out there who are curious about his next move.

Bully Tracklist