Kanye West & Travis Scott Snippet Resurfaces Online As Track Receives "Bully" Placement

BY Alexander Cole
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Vogue 95th Anniversary Party Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 03:(L-R) Kris Jenner, Kayne West and Travis Scott attend the Vogue 95th Anniversary Party on October 3, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue)
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Kanye West is supposedly dropping "Bully" on Friday, and his recent tracklist reveal all but confirms a collaboration with Travis Scott.

Kanye West and Travis Scott are two artists who have a long history together. Scott is West's protege in many respects. Scott was there when Ye recorded Yeezus, and Ye was there when Scott had his rise to fame in the mid-2010s. However, since that time, the two have separated due to Ye's public comments.

West has been adamant that Scott is his "son" and that Travis steals all of his good ideas. These are pretty harsh comments, and it is easy to see why he might not want to be associated with Kanye. However, with all of the recent apologies West has been making, it is safe to say that Scott has been part of the apology tour.

In fact, just three months ago, Scott was in a Beats by Dre ad. At the end of the ad, there was a song called "Father." It is a song that raised a few eyebrows, and some insiders claimed it was going to be part of Ye's Bully album.

Well, thanks to Ye's latest post on X, it would appear as though we have confirmation.

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Kanye West & Travis Scott Are Back

Above, you can listen to the snippet of "Father," which has resurfaced amid Ye's announcement. Meanwhile, below, you can find the 18-song tracklist for Bully. Kanye West has "Father" pegged as the third song on the album.

Whether or not this new project is actually going to come out on time is something that still very much remains to be seen. At the end of the day, Ye is known for long delays, rewrites, and everything in between.

Regardless, the prospect of a new collaboration between Kanye West and Travis Scott is something that has fans extremely excited.

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Bully Tracklist

  1. Sisters and Brothers
  2. Whatever Works
  3. Father
  4. All the Love
  5. I Can’t Wait
  6. Bully
  7. Mama’s Favorite
  8. Punch Drunk
  9. This a Must
  10. Outside
  11. Preacher Man
  12. White Lines
  13. Circles
  14. This One Here
  15. King
  16. Beauty and the Beast
  17. Damn
  18. Last Breath
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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