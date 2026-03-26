Kanye West & Travis Scott Snippet Resurfaces Online As Track Receives "Bully" Placement

Kanye West and Travis Scott are two artists who have a long history together. Scott is West's protege in many respects. Scott was there when Ye recorded Yeezus, and Ye was there when Scott had his rise to fame in the mid-2010s. However, since that time, the two have separated due to Ye's public comments.

West has been adamant that Scott is his "son" and that Travis steals all of his good ideas. These are pretty harsh comments, and it is easy to see why he might not want to be associated with Kanye. However, with all of the recent apologies West has been making, it is safe to say that Scott has been part of the apology tour.

In fact, just three months ago, Scott was in a Beats by Dre ad. At the end of the ad, there was a song called "Father." It is a song that raised a few eyebrows, and some insiders claimed it was going to be part of Ye's Bully album.

Well, thanks to Ye's latest post on X, it would appear as though we have confirmation.

Kanye West & Travis Scott Are Back

Above, you can listen to the snippet of "Father," which has resurfaced amid Ye's announcement. Meanwhile, below, you can find the 18-song tracklist for Bully. Kanye West has "Father" pegged as the third song on the album.

Whether or not this new project is actually going to come out on time is something that still very much remains to be seen. At the end of the day, Ye is known for long delays, rewrites, and everything in between.

Regardless, the prospect of a new collaboration between Kanye West and Travis Scott is something that has fans extremely excited.

Bully Tracklist