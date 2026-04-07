Kanye West Dominates Billboard Charts Amid “BULLY” Success

Kanye West's BULLY is dominating the charts, despite fans' mixed reactions to the new LP. Per Kurrco, 16 out of the 18 tracks on the album have made it onto this week's Billboard Hot 100. This includes "FATHER" featuring Travis Scott, "ALL THE LOVE" featuring André Troutman, "KING," and more.

This is far from the only feat Ye has to celebrate these days, however. The first-week sales for BULLY also came in this week. It moved 152K album-equivalent units, with 96K coming from streaming and 56K coming from traditional sales. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, just behind BTS' tenth studio album, ARIRANG.

The distributor behind the album, Gamma, has since disputed this. According to the media company, BULLY actually moved around 201K album-equivalent units in its first week, and should have debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The project dropped on a Saturday, not a Friday, meaning it lost a full day of official tracking.

Read More: Kanye West Wants To Meet With Jewish Leaders Amid Wireless Controversy

Kanye West Wireless Festival Controversy

While Ye has some exciting new milestones under his belt, he's also currently at the center of a massive controversy involving London's Wireless Festival. The Chicago hitmaker was scheduled to headline all three days of the fest this July, which resulted in major backlash due to his various scandals. Ultimately, his application to travel to the UK was denied. As a result, the festival has been canceled altogether. All ticket holders will receive full refunds.

Following news of the cancellation, Ye released a public statement, offering to meet with representatives of the Jewish community in London.