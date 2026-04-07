Kanye West Dominates Billboard Charts Amid “BULLY” Success

BY Caroline Fisher
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Kanye West Charts "BULLY"
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Jeff Swinger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Kanye West is currently at the center of a great deal of controversy, but his new album "BULLY" is still racking up streams.

Kanye West's BULLY is dominating the charts, despite fans' mixed reactions to the new LP. Per Kurrco, 16 out of the 18 tracks on the album have made it onto this week's Billboard Hot 100. This includes "FATHER" featuring Travis Scott, "ALL THE LOVE" featuring André Troutman, "KING," and more.

This is far from the only feat Ye has to celebrate these days, however. The first-week sales for BULLY also came in this week. It moved 152K album-equivalent units, with 96K coming from streaming and 56K coming from traditional sales. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, just behind BTS' tenth studio album, ARIRANG.

The distributor behind the album, Gamma, has since disputed this. According to the media company, BULLY actually moved around 201K album-equivalent units in its first week, and should have debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The project dropped on a Saturday, not a Friday, meaning it lost a full day of official tracking.

Read More: Kanye West Wants To Meet With Jewish Leaders Amid Wireless Controversy

Kanye West Wireless Festival Controversy

While Ye has some exciting new milestones under his belt, he's also currently at the center of a massive controversy involving London's Wireless Festival. The Chicago hitmaker was scheduled to headline all three days of the fest this July, which resulted in major backlash due to his various scandals. Ultimately, his application to travel to the UK was denied. As a result, the festival has been canceled altogether. All ticket holders will receive full refunds.

Following news of the cancellation, Ye released a public statement, offering to meet with representatives of the Jewish community in London.

"To Those I've Hurt: I've been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly. My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music," he wrote. "I know words aren't enough - I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here. With Love, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West."

Read More: Wireless Festival Canceled Following Kanye West's UK Ban

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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