Kanye West issued a public statement on Tuesday morning to address the backlash surrounding Wireless Festival's decision to platform him as a headlining act at this year's event. In doing so, West offered to meet with representatives from the Jewish community in London. He says she wants "unity, peace, and love" following his antisemitic actions in recent years.

"To Those I've Hurt: I've been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly. My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music," he wrote. "I know words aren't enough - I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here. With Love, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West."

Despite the statement, the Home Office of the United Kingdom denied West's application to travel to the country for the event. They told the BBC that his presence would not be good for the public.

The move came after Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Wireless Festival's platforming of West. "It is deeply concerning Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism," he said in a statement. "Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe."

Is Wireless Festival Canceled?

After the Home Office decided to block Kanye West from entering the country, Wireless Festival canceled this year's event. "As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel," they wrote in a statement on Instagram, Tuesday. "All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund."