Kanye West Wants To Meet With Jewish Leaders Amid Wireless Controversy

BY Cole Blake
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2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Inside
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kanye West performs at the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards at Madison Square Gareden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV.com)
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Wireless Festival has since decided to cancel this year's event in London after facing tons of backlash for booking Kanye West.

Kanye West issued a public statement on Tuesday morning to address the backlash surrounding Wireless Festival's decision to platform him as a headlining act at this year's event. In doing so, West offered to meet with representatives from the Jewish community in London. He says she wants "unity, peace, and love" following his antisemitic actions in recent years.

"To Those I've Hurt: I've been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly. My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music," he wrote. "I know words aren't enough - I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here. With Love, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West."

Despite the statement, the Home Office of the United Kingdom denied West's application to travel to the country for the event. They told the BBC that his presence would not be good for the public.

The move came after Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Wireless Festival's platforming of West. "It is deeply concerning Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism," he said in a statement. "Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe."

Read More: Kanye West Announces "Bully" Deluxe Via Gamma & Counters First Week Sales

Is Wireless Festival Canceled?

After the Home Office decided to block Kanye West from entering the country, Wireless Festival canceled this year's event. "As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel," they wrote in a statement on Instagram, Tuesday. "All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund."

West previously published an apology for his controversial antics in The Wall Street Journal, earlier this year. “I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret,” he wrote in that piece. “In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it.”

Read More: Kanye West Reportedly Sets New Record With $18 Million SoFi Show

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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