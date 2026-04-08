Kanye West Argues He'd Be Unbeatable In "Verzuz"

BY Cole Blake
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LACMA Director's Conversation With Steve McQueen, Kanye West, And Michael Govan About "All Day/I Feel Like That"
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 24: Kayne West attends LACMA Director's Conversation With Steve McQueen, Kanye West, And Michael Govan About "All Day/I Feel Like That" presented by NeueHouse in association with UTA Fine Arts at LACMA on July 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
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Kanye West recently performed many of his most iconic songs during a show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Kanye West remarked that no other artist would be able to beat him in a Verzuz battle while on stage at the Hollywood Improv on Tuesday. He made an appearance during Deon Cole’s comedy show at the venue.

In one clip from the show, the group brings up West's recent show at SoFi Stadium and points out several iconic tracks he didn't perform. They referenced his Late Registration single “Gold Digger" as an example.

When Kurrco shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), debate ensued in the replies with fans discussing who West would battle. Many users brought up Drake, while others suggested Jay-Z. "Kanye vs Hov would feed generations," one fan wrote. Another added: "He has spent the last 20 years building a discography which is untouchable."

Read More: Verzuz Matchups We Want To See In 2026

Kanye West Wireless Controversy

Kanye West's appearance at the Hollywood Improv came just hours after the Home Office of the United Kingdom denied his application to travel to the country for his headlining set at Wireless Festival. Citing his constant antisemitic antics in recent years, they told the BBC that his presence wouldn't be good for the public.

In the wake of that ruling, the organizers canceled the event altogether. "As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel," they wrote in a statement on Instagram. "All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund."

Amid the drama, West offered to meet with representatives from the Jewish community in London. "To Those I've Hurt: I've been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly. My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music," he wrote in a statement. "I know words aren't enough - I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here. With Love, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West." That statement followed a lengthy apology he published in The Wall Street Journal, earlier this year.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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