Kanye West Argues He'd Be Unbeatable In "Verzuz"

Kanye West remarked that no other artist would be able to beat him in a Verzuz battle while on stage at the Hollywood Improv on Tuesday. He made an appearance during Deon Cole’s comedy show at the venue.

In one clip from the show, the group brings up West's recent show at SoFi Stadium and points out several iconic tracks he didn't perform. They referenced his Late Registration single “Gold Digger" as an example.

When Kurrco shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), debate ensued in the replies with fans discussing who West would battle. Many users brought up Drake, while others suggested Jay-Z. "Kanye vs Hov would feed generations," one fan wrote. Another added: "He has spent the last 20 years building a discography which is untouchable."

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Kanye West Wireless Controversy

Kanye West's appearance at the Hollywood Improv came just hours after the Home Office of the United Kingdom denied his application to travel to the country for his headlining set at Wireless Festival. Citing his constant antisemitic antics in recent years, they told the BBC that his presence wouldn't be good for the public.

In the wake of that ruling, the organizers canceled the event altogether. "As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel," they wrote in a statement on Instagram. "All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund."