The Netherlands will allow Kanye West to travel to the country to perform at his shows on June 6 and 8, despite public backlash over his antisemitic antics in recent years. Dutch Asylum and Migration Minister Bart van den Brink confirmed the decision in a statement to the AFP on Wednesday.

"Once I have such information, I will proceed accordingly. Based on what is currently known to me, I have no indication that an entry ban can be applied in this case," the minister said.

The confirmation comes after the Home Office of the United Kingdom denied his application to travel to the country for his headlining set at Wireless Festival, earlier this week.

Kanye West Wireless Controversy

Shortly after the Home Office announced its ruling, the organizers of Wireless Festival canceled the event altogether. "As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel," they wrote in a statement on Instagram. "All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund."

Amid the drama, West said he was willing to meet with representatives from the Jewish community in London. "To Those I've Hurt: I've been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly. My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music," he wrote in a statement. "I know words aren't enough - I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here. With Love, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West."

That offer followed a lengthy apology he published in The Wall Street Journal, earlier this year. At the time, he admitted he had "lost touch with reality." He explained: "Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it.”