Kanye West Permitted To Perform In The Netherlands Despite Backlash

BY Cole Blake
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PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye is seen, outside Kenzo, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023, on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
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The update comes after the United Kingdom blocked Kanye West from traveling to London to perform at Wireless Festival.

The Netherlands will allow Kanye West to travel to the country to perform at his shows on June 6 and 8, despite public backlash over his antisemitic antics in recent years. Dutch Asylum and Migration Minister Bart van den Brink confirmed the decision in a statement to the AFP on Wednesday.

"Once I have such information, I will proceed accordingly. Based on what is currently known to me, I have no indication that an entry ban can be applied in this case," the minister said.

The confirmation comes after the Home Office of the United Kingdom denied his application to travel to the country for his headlining set at Wireless Festival, earlier this week.

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Kanye West Wireless Controversy

Shortly after the Home Office announced its ruling, the organizers of Wireless Festival canceled the event altogether. "As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel," they wrote in a statement on Instagram. "All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund."

Amid the drama, West said he was willing to meet with representatives from the Jewish community in London. "To Those I've Hurt: I've been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly. My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music," he wrote in a statement. "I know words aren't enough - I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here. With Love, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West."

That offer followed a lengthy apology he published in The Wall Street Journal, earlier this year. At the time, he admitted he had "lost touch with reality." He explained: "Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it.”

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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