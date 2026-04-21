Kanye West Spotted Leaving Jewish Human Rights Center

BY Cole Blake
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67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
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Kanye West has been working to repair his relationship with the Jewish community after his antisemitic antics in recent years.

Kanye West was spotted at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, an organization for Jewish human rights, in Beverly Hills on Monday night. TMZ reports that he stayed inside the building for about an hour and a half before leaving in a hurry. When asked for more information as to what he was doing inside, West avoided answering reporters.

Following years of antisemitic antics, West has been working to repair his relationship with the Jewish community in recent months. Back in January, he published a full-page apology in the Wall Street Journal. "I lost touch with reality," he admitted at the time. "Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self. In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it."

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Kanye West Canceled Concerts

Earlier this month, the Home Office of the United Kingdom blocked West from traveling to London to headline Wireless Festival. West tried to resolve that situation by offering to meet with representatives from the Jewish community in London. "To Those I've Hurt: I've been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly. My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music," he wrote in a statement. "I know words aren't enough - I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here. With Love, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West." In the end, organizers canceled the event altogether.

After that, he postponed a performance in Marseille amid rumors that the French government was going to stop him from traveling there as well. "I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends. I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it. My fans are everything to me. Looking forward to the next shows. See you at the top of the globe," West wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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