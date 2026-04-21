Lamar Odom & Khloé Kardashian's Chaotic Relationship Timeline

The recent conversation around Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian didn’t come out of nowhere. It picked back up after the release of Odom’s Netflix documentary, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, where he revisited their marriage and his addiction, as well as the overdose that nearly killed him. Parts of that story line up with what’s been said for years. However, other parts don’t. Khloé, who appeared in the doc, has already pushed back on some of it, especially around what happened while he was in the hospital.

For a long time, Odom spoke about her with a certain kind of clarity. He owned up to what went wrong and talked about how much he loved her. He admitted to having regrets and recognized how much she showed up for him when things were at their worst. Later, he claimed that the Kardashians were cruel to his family. Now, the tone feels different. Not completely, but enough for people to notice.

Looking back at the relationship, the timeline itself is straightforward. How both of them talk about it now is where things start to change.

2009: A Fast Start & Quick Marriage

They didn’t date long enough for their fans to get used to them as a couple. One minute they were being introduced, the next they were married. Thirty days, that quick. Odom was already a huge name in the NBA, while Khloé was still finding her footing publicly compared to her sisters. Putting them together that fast immediately raised eyebrows.

Yet, they didn’t slow it down to make it make sense to anyone else. They reveled in it and even aired their wedding on reality TV. That speed became part of how people understood them from the beginning—all in, right away.

2010–2012: Reality TV & Public Highs

Following their wedding, the world was flooded with the Odom-Kardashian union. Instantly, they let people in even more. Their unscripted television show, Khloé & Lamar, turned their relationship into something people could watch week to week. The way they moved around each other became part of how the public understood them, and for a while, it worked.

It looked as if they came off comfortable together. Like they actually liked being around each other, which mattered in a space where that doesn’t always read as real. At the same time, things around them were shifting. Odom’s NBA career wasn’t in the same place it had been before, and the attention that came with the show only added more pressure.

2013: Rumors, Addiction, & Separation

It was during this season that the gossip surrounding Lamar and Khloé intensified. Reports begin circulating about infidelity and drug use tied to the basketball star, and for the first time, what people were seeing publicly didn't line up with what was being said behind the scenes. The relationship that once felt easy starts to look strained.

Kardashian didn't speak on everything right away, but the distance became noticeable. They were no longer moving as a unit in the same way. In December 2013, she filed for divorce. It was a change from what people had been watching just a year or two earlier. The same relationship that had felt open and visible began to close off, leaving more questions than answers about what was actually happening between them.

2015: Overdose & Hospitalization

When news of Odom's hospitalization hit the news, he and Khloé were already separated. In October 2015, Odom was reportedly found unconscious at the Love Ranch, a brothel in Crystal, Nevada. According to Odom, he was drugged because someone tried to kill him. He fell into a coma and was said to have suffered a series of strokes and heart attacks. For a time, his loved ones didn't know if he would make it out alive. It was then that Khloé rushed to his side and stayed there until her estranged husband recovered.

She paused the divorce so she could make medical decisions while he was in the hospital. What had been a private separation moved into something else entirely. The crisis brought them back in the same space, just under very different circumstances. Moreover, this is also where the story starts to split.

Khloé has spoken about what that time looked like from her side while managing his care and dealing with everything around him. More recently, there’s been pushback from Odom on parts of that account, including her claim that his father didn't want to continue with life-saving efforts while Odom was on his near-deathbed. In his documentary, he also suggested that he had married Khloé only for fame, which was a stark contrast to how he had spoken about her over the years.

2016: Divorce Finalized

After the emergency passed, that didn’t mean the marriage was coming back. Once Odom's condition stabilized and the immediate crisis was over, the pause on the divorce only lasted so long. Khloé had stepped in when things were life or death, but that kind of care didn’t erase what had already happened between them. At the end of 2016, their divorce was finalized.

There wasn’t some dramatic public blowup attached to that moment. If anything, it felt quiet compared to everything that came before it. The relationship had already changed shape by then. What was left was the legal ending, and the acknowledgment that surviving something together wasn’t the same as rebuilding a marriage.

Post-Divorce Years: Public Regret & Praise

Post-divorce, Lamar Odom's tone was consistent for a long stretch. He talked about his ex-wife with a kind of openness people don’t usually hear in situations like this. He admitted to cheating and regularly using drugs, and talked about addiction without trying to clean it up. When Khloé's name came up, it was usually tied to regret.

In some interviews, he suggested that she was the one who got away. Odom even expressed that he still loved her and wished things had gone differently. Soon, it became its own pattern, all pointing back to the same idea that he knew what he had lost and took responsibility for it. For a while, that’s the version of the story people get used to hearing.

2020s: New Narratives

What makes the current moment stand out is how different it sounds from everything that came before. With the release of his documentary, Odom revisited the relationship, but this time the framing isn’t as clear. There were moments when he still acknowledged what went wrong, but he also said he only married Khloé because of her family's fame.

Khloé quickly clapped back at how he’s speaking about her now, especially given everything that happened during his addiction and recovery. The issue isn’t just what’s being said, but how it contrasts with what he’s voiced for years. She even said that she participated in his Netflix doc as a favor to him, without pay. She felt sucker-punched by his comments and looked visibly frustrated.

At this point, the timeline isn’t really the confusing part. For years, Lamar Odom sounded certain when Khloé Kardashian came up. There was remorse and a clear sense that she stood by him during one of the darkest periods of his life. That version sat with people because it felt direct. Now, the tone is less settled.