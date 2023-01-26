Throughout her life, Khloé Kardashian has endured some seriously tragic relationships. Not only was she done dirty by her Canadian baby daddy (on numerous occasions), but she was also cheated on by her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, countless times throughout their union.

By now, it’s no secret that the reality stars were toxic to each other. The athlete has been candid about his severe addiction issues, even recently describing drugs as his “girlfriend” in his marriage to the Good American founder.

According to Odom, Kardashian knew about his bad habits for at least part of their time together. “You can’t hide that forever,” he previously said in a teaser for his Sex, Drugs, & Kardashians documentary on Hulu. “Behind the scenes, I put her through some sh*t. The things that y’all think y’all know, it’s crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is really crazy.”

Since that project aired earlier this month, the 43-year-old has been making rounds discussing some of the hot topics brought to light. Among them are his past infidelities, which Lamar reveals once caused his wife to get physical with another woman.

When asked about the craziest night of his life, the New York native immediately had a story to tell. “Khloé, she came into this motherf*cking hotel room… I was at the hotel room with some other women, she came in and she started beating a bitch’s ass!”

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian arrive at NSF, The Humane Society Of The U.S. And GQ Magazine Benefit to stop puppy mills on September 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

At this point, Odom admits he doesn’t know how Kardashian found him but says she started “f*cking the [other] girl up” on sight. “I had to get her off the girl. I’m thinking about someone pressing charges, TMZ,” he recalled. Afterward, the other woman in the situation reportedly didn’t contact the police.

In the same interview, the former NBA star was asked how many times he was actually caught cheating. “Two,” he confirmed. “That’s not bad, she seems like a forgiving person,” the host said in response.

While Odom continues to reflect on his past marriage to the mother of two, her energy has been going towards a different ex – Tristan Thompson. The NBA star’s mother, Andrea, died suddenly in Toronto earlier this month. After the news broke, he and the socialite were seen flying to Canada to deal with the aftermath.

