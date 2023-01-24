Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian have endured no shortage of rollercoasters from the time they first got together in 2016. After the athlete’s paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols surprisingly went public last year, things seemed to be on the rocks between the on-again-off-again pair. Since then, though, the reality star has made it obvious that she’s always going to support her co-parent.

Earlier this month, the Canadian was left devastated by the news of his mother, Andrea Thompson’s sudden passing. Shortly after he found out about her cardiac arrest, the father of four promptly flew back to his home country. His second baby mama was photographed by his side.

Khloe Kardashian supports Tristan Thompson at his late mother's funeral in Torontohttps://t.co/tIm0yMQqwa#EntertainmentNews pic.twitter.com/6idT5YNjJx — NowMyNews (@NowMyNews) January 17, 2023

The following week, the NBA star held a memorial service for his family matriarch. His good friend and fellow Toronto mans, Drake, was in attendance. Paparazzi cameras also caught glimpses of figures resembling Kim Kardashian and her little sister Kylie Jenner paying their respects.

Khloé has kept quiet on social media in wake of the tragedy. Late on Monday (January 23) evening though, she finally vented her thoughts and emotions in a heartwarming tribute to Andrea. “I have been avoiding this… Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all,” the mother of two began.

“I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times. This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom.”

Andrea Thompson, Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson’s Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin )

Kardashian is confident that she’ll see Andrea again in this lifetime. “I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours. I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish,” she later added.

Elsewhere in the commemorative post, the California native joked that Mrs. Thompson is probably in heaven, yelling, “Who does that?!” as her family cries over their loss. “At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy,” she reassured the late woman.

“Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side,” Kardashian promised before concluding with a Bible verse.

While the loss of Andrea is certainly sad, Khloé and Tristan welcomed their second child together as co-parents just a few months ago. To celebrate Halloween last year, she shared the first photos of the baby boy whose name we still don’t know.

See those for yourself here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates. RIP.

