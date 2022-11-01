Khloe Kardashian has been on full-on family mode these days, raising her two young children. Since announcing the birth of her baby boy via surrogate earlier this year, the youngest Kardashian sister has opted to withhold photos of her son from the Internet — until now.

On Monday (October 31), the 38-year old mom took to social media to show off her Halloween family fan, as well as new photos of her 3-month old bundle of joy. In one photo, Khloe’s 4-year old daughter, True Thompson, dressed as Owlette from Disney Junior series PJ Masks, while snugging her baby brother tightly.

Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian

Khloe’s son with estranged fiancè Tristan Thompson, donned a fuzzy Tigger costume with baby Nike booties. 3-month old, whose name has yet to be revealed, had his face blurred out of the photo by mama Khloe.

The precious photo marks the first pic of Khloe and Tristan’s baby boy since the NBA star’s third public cheating scandal earlier this year. During the premiere episode of Hulu’s The Kardashian’s, Khloe revealed in her confessional, “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day I’ve been feeling depressed and sad. And now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”

Tristan Thompson estava presente na festa de Halloween junto com Khloé e seus dois filhos. pic.twitter.com/W6jTrmMhqf — Khloé Kardashian Brasil (@khloedashbra) October 30, 2022

Although her relationship with Tristan is still on the rocks, an insider told E! that Khloe loves watching her daughter True bond with her baby brother. “Khloe loves watching her and seeing her in this new role,” the insider added. “She’s so excited that she is finally a mom of two. She’s in heaven with all of it and feels so blessed she was able to give True a sibling.”

Khloé Kardashian via Instagram stories compartilhando uma foto da True com seu irmão mais novo. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/i4axNECPlf — Khloé Kardashian Brasil (@khloedashbra) October 30, 2022

