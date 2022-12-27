Khloe Kardashian blessed fans with a glimpse of her budding family in new Christmas photos. The youngest Kardashian sister took to Instagram to share photos from the family’s annual holiday party with her 225 million followers. Khloe shared a solo photo of herself donning a bright red gown, followed by a flick of herself alongside daughter true and her five-month old son.

The images mark the first time Khloe shared an image of her baby boy, who was born via surrogate in July 2022. The photos come on the heels of Tristan’s other baby mama Maralee Nichols showing of their son Theo’s kids-sized Bugatti. Maralee captioned the photo, “Spotted Santa Claus.” Little Theo’s Christmas gift comes weeks after Maralee scored a huge custody win in court. The 31-year old was ordered to pay Maralee $9,500 a month in child support.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 10: Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson’s Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin )

No word on whether or not Tristan attended the Kardashian’s annual party. However, he did join the Kardashian clan in giving back during the holiday season. The NBA star gave out blankets and presents to homeless women at the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles. “Thank you to the @dwcweb Downtown Women’s Center for having me help give out presents and blankets today,” he wrote. “A reminder my mom always told me, “when you’re blessed, bless others”. Thankful to all the staff and volunteers for what they do all year round to help these amazing women.”

Both Khloe and Tristan have kept mum about the status of their relationship. But the Good American founder did dish out some relationship advice earlier this month, just one year after Thompson’s cheating scandal. She took to Instagram with a cryptic quote. “Advice of the day: You can’t make someone love you by giving them more of what they don’t already appreciate.”

Check out more of Khloe’s Christmas photos below.