It’s been an undeniably turbulent few weeks for Tristan Thompson. He began 2023 on a sombre note with the unexpected death of his mother. Following Andrea’s sudden passing, the NBA star promptly flew back to his homeland of Toronto. His ex-girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian was standing strong by his side.

The father of four held a star-studded celebration of life for his family’s matriarch. Friends like Drake, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all flew to the 6ix to pay their respects and mourn.

Andrea Thompson, Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson’s Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin )

For the most part, Thompson has kept quiet in wake of his loss. His second baby mama, however, expressed her grief in a thoughtful Instagram tribute earlier this month. “I have so many emotions and still I feel numb,” she wrote earlier this month.

“Life can be brutally unfair at times. This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom.”

As fate would have it, in the weeks before his mother’s passing, Thompson purchased a new home in mid-December. It’s located just two miles from Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner’s luxurious mansions.

Seeing as they’ve solidly supported him through this dramatic life change, living in close proximity to people who care about him will surely be a healthy step for the 31-year-old as he transitions into his new normal.

According to The Sun, a trust associated with Thompson signed a deed for the 10,584-square-foot property on the 16th of last month. Inside, the Canadian has amenities like a home theatre, private gym, refrigerated wine cellar, and a five-car garage.

Additionally, the six-bedroom home was built in 2010. It includes a private pool and spa, a garden, a half-basketball court, and a covered patio. It remains unclear if the baller moved into his new residence before receiving the bad news about Andrea.

Besides her turbulent relationship with Thompson, the mother of two also went through her share of trauma during her marriage to Lamar Odom. In a recent interview, the troubled athlete recalled a time that Kardashian caught him cheating at a hotel, subsequently “beating [the] bitch ass” out of rage.

