2023 is beginning on a sombre note for Tristan Thompson. Just a few days into January, the Canadian athlete’s mother, Andrea, went into cardiac arrest in Toronto. She was rushed to the hospital, but doctors ultimately failed to revive her.

Her son flew back to his hometown as soon as possible with co-parent Khloé Kardashian joining him. Their second child together recently came via surrogate, though TMZ notes that they’re not romantic with each other at this time. Rather, the reality starlet has been acting as a support system for her ex.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are seen on August 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Photos of Thompson and his baby mama heading to the 6ix made rounds on January 6, but since then, it’s been relatively quiet on their front. Likely due to mourning, as well as planning this weekend’s star-studded funeral.

On Saturday (January 14), several celebrity friends flocked to Toronto to support the NBA player in his time of need. Paparazzi photos show Tristan in his all-black funeral attire outside, many of his loved ones – including Drake – surrounding him.

The two Canadians have developed a special bond over the years, with Thompson appearing in one of Drizzy’s Honestly, Nevermind music videos last summer.

DRAKE AT TRISTAN'S MOM FUNERAL, WELL THEY BOTH FROM CANADA. pic.twitter.com/X8qe4gfQL1 — DEBRA WASHINGTON (@DEBRAWA43526481) January 15, 2023

For his part, Champagne Papi also donned a black outfit, seemingly layering up to beat the cool winter weather. Kim Kardashian was also in attendance, alongside her little sister Khloé, and a figure who’s believed to be Kylie Jenner.

TMZ notes that family matriarch Kris Jenner came to the funeral as well, though she wasn’t seen in the snapshots. In the wake of Andrea’s passing, the KUWTK alum posted a sincere tribute to her fellow grandparent on Instagram.

“You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother,” the famous momager wrote in her caption.

“What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel.”

Check back with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates. RIP.

