Once again, Khloé Kardashian is showing how much compassion she carries in her heart. After learning of the death of her co-parent’s mother, the reality starlet joined Tristan Thompson on a private jet to his homeland of Toronto, Canada where he can properly mourn and make arrangements for Andrea Thompson’s funeral.

TMZ broke the story on Thursday (January 5), revealing that the athlete’s parent was in the hospital. She apparently suffered a heart attack while at home. Upon arrival at the medical centre, experts made attempts to resuscitate the woman but ultimately failed.

Thompson left Los Angeles as soon as possible, sources tell the outlet. In an update on Friday (January 6) afternoon, Kardashian’s appearance became public knowledge. It’s been said that she’s joining her ex to comfort him in his time of need.

The mother of two was reportedly close to Andrea, and the NBA player shared no shortage of photos of his family matriarch with his children over the years. He shares two with Khloé, as well as a son with his ex, and another from an affair he had with Maralee Nichols.

Despite not being a couple for some time now, Kardashian and Thompson still spend holidays together for co-parenting purposes. Their united front during this difficult time proved his dedicated she is to supporting him through thick and thin, whether romance is involved or not.

Andrea Thompson, Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson’s Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin )

At this time, further details regarding Andrea’s sudden death remain unknown. The Canadian baller hasn’t yet spoken out, though his previous posts dedicated to the late woman speak volumes.

On Mother’s Day a few years ago, he wrote, “One day isn’t enough to praise and lift you high. Every day is your day. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and my brothers. I love you and I’m so lucky to have been chosen as your son. Not all superheroes wear capes.”

