andrea thompson
- SportsTristan Thompson Now Brother Amari's Temporary Guardian Following Mother's PassingTristan Thompson filed for guardianship of his brother, who is disabled, earlier this month.By Caroline Fisher
- LifeTristan Thompson Breaks Silence On His Mother's Death, Apologizes For Causing Her "Embarrassment"It's been an emotional month for the NBA player in wake of Andrea Thompson's sudden passing.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKhloé Kardashian Honours Tristan Thompson's Late Mom With Emotional IG Tribute"I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world," the reality star captioned a photo dump of heartwarming family moments.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsTristan Thompson's Mom Passes Away, Khloé Kardashian Joins Him In TorontoAndrea Thompson reportedly passed on Thursday (January 5) after suffering a heart attack.By Hayley Hynes