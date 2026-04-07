Kanye West Officially Blocked From Entering The UK

The Home Office of the United Kingdom has officially blocked Kanye West's application to travel to the country, where he is scheduled to headline Wireless Festival in July. They told the BBC on Tuesday that his presence would not be good for the public. The move comes amid viral outrage over the music festival's decision to platform the rapper, despite his rampant antisemitic actions in recent years.

Following the Home Office's ruling, Wireless Festival has officially canceled this year's event. "As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel," they wrote in a statement on Instagram. "All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund."

Kanye West's Apology

Before the Home Office's decision, Kanye West offered to meet with representatives of the Jewish community in a statement. "I know words aren't enough," he wrote. "I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here."

That offer followed a lengthy apology West published in The Wall Street Journal, earlier this year. “I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret,” he wrote in that piece. “In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it.”