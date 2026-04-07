Kanye West Officially Blocked From Entering The UK

BY Cole Blake
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Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 1: Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)
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Kanye West had offered to meet with representatives of the Jewish community in London in a recent statement.

The Home Office of the United Kingdom has officially blocked Kanye West's application to travel to the country, where he is scheduled to headline Wireless Festival in July. They told the BBC on Tuesday that his presence would not be good for the public. The move comes amid viral outrage over the music festival's decision to platform the rapper, despite his rampant antisemitic actions in recent years.

Following the Home Office's ruling, Wireless Festival has officially canceled this year's event. "As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel," they wrote in a statement on Instagram. "All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund."

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Kanye West's Apology

Before the Home Office's decision, Kanye West offered to meet with representatives of the Jewish community in a statement. "I know words aren't enough," he wrote. "I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here."

That offer followed a lengthy apology West published in The Wall Street Journal, earlier this year. “I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret,” he wrote in that piece. “In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it.”

Several prominent voices in the United Kingdom spoke out against Wireless Festival letting West headline the event. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement: "It is deeply concerning Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism. Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe." Sajid Javid, Piers Morgan, and others also posted about the situation.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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