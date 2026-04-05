Kanye West Announces "Bully" Deluxe Via Gamma & Counters First Week Sales

Kanye West is going to be busy with more controversy-inducing performances this year, and he might have even more material to share with fans by then. Via Instagram, the distributor behind the new Ye album Bully, Gamma, just announced that the deluxe version of the record is on the way.

Today (Sunday, April 5), they took to their IG Story to counter first week sales reports for Kanye West's Bully, which had the album debuting at No. 2 on Billboard with 152K album-equivalent units in its first week. But the album emerged on streaming services on a Saturday, not a Friday.

As such, Gamma claimed the project actually moved about 201K units in its first full week of sales, and should have debuted at No. 1 on Billboard. The promotion also flaunted the LP as the number one streaming album in the United States and the number one album on Apple Music and Spotify globally. It celebrated the "FATHER" music video with Travis Scott as the number one video on YouTube, the album's 264 million global Spotify streams at press time, and Ye having the highest-grossing concert in SoFi Stadium history. "The real deal. A big week for independent artists," Gamma captioned their Story post.

When Will Kanye West Drop Bully Deluxe?

Screenshot of a @gamma Instagram Story post

In addition, they shared the "full seven-day sales and consumption through Saturday 4/4 at 3am" to prove their numbers allegations regarding full first week numbers. It accounts for sales at the SoFi show this past Friday (April 3), the late upload on Apple Music, and updated product sales and streaming performances beyond Luminate's reported activity through that Friday for the Billboard charts.

Screenshot of a @gamma Instagram Story post

This new announcement did not come with a release date reveal, so we'll have to wait for Kanye West's Bully deluxe for the foreseeable future with no signs on the horizon. Considering how many times Ye delayed the project and how Kanye releases tend to go, this doesn't bode particularly well.