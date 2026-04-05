Kanye West's "Bully" First Week Sales Are Officially In, And They Are Divisive

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kanye West Bully First Week Sales Official
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Kanye West fans will have a lot to debate with this "Bully" debut on Billboard, as it represents failure or freedom depending on who you ask.

Kanye West is dealing with a lot of praise and backlash right now, whether it's for his new album Bully or his recent updates on live performances and their resulting controversies. Regarding the former narrative, though, Billboard officially revealed the project's first week sales and its debut on their 200 albums chart.

The new Ye LP debuted at No. 2 this week, marking his 14th top two album. It reportedly moved 152K album-equivalent units in its first week, led by 96K units via streaming performance and 56K pure album sales. This follows his previous albums Vultures and Vultures 2 with Ty Dolla $ign, which landed at No. 1 with 148K units and at No. 2 with 107K units, respectively.

Of course, these numbers are causing a lot of discussion from hardcore fans and haters alike, questioning the longevity and sustainability of Kanye in the 2020s. Even though Bully missed the top spot, at least sales numbers indicate a boost from the last few records. Also, it's rocky and chaotic release on digital streaming platforms last week might have affected these numbers a lot. It officially came out on Saturday, March 28 on official digital platforms, excluding a YouTube livestream.

Read More: Ye’s "Bully" Arrives Amid Kanye West Praise & Fatigue

Pepsi Takes Stance On Kanye West

This news emerged as folks are debating about Ye's past controversies and bigotries regarding antisemitism, alleged sexual harassment, and much more. Pepsi recently withdrew their longtime sponsorship of the Wireless Festival in London after the United Kingdom's Prime Minister condemned Kanye West's three-day booking at the festival.

As such, there's a lot of discussion floating around already, and the commercial performance of Bully will serve to prove haters' points or vindicate die-hards' support. Musically, the album is just as divisive, with many praising the atmosphere as many others decry a meager and unsatisfying tracklist. No matter where folks fall, they are not finding very positive or graceful responses to their takes.

Critically, Kanye West's Bully got panned by many, but fans continue to sing its praises. This disconnect between many different groups is clearer than ever. But when it comes to first week sales, all these opposing sides led to results that aren't great, aren't terrible either, and feel more transitionary than anything else.

Read More: Kanye West "Bully" Album Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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