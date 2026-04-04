Lauryn Hill Fans Are Split On Her Surprise Performance With Kanye West

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Lauryn Hill Fans Split Surprise Performance Kanye West
Lauryn Hill of the Fugees performs during the YG Marley set on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Sunday, April 14, 2024. © Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Considering Kanye West's past bigotries, fans don't know how to feel about Lauryn Hill performing with Ye last night.

It turns out that Lauryn Hill popping out for Drake's Wireless Festival set last year won't be the most hotly debated guest performance of hers in the past 12 months. She surprised fans who attended the second of Kanye West's SoFi Stadium concerts last night (Friday, April 3), performing some of her own tracks and joining performances of the Ye cuts that sample her.

Ms. Hill also brought out her sons Zion and YG Marley to perform some of their songs. While many fans expressed awe and joy at this special performance, others took more critical stances due to Kanye's past controversies and bigotries.

Of course, the Fugees legend is no stranger to backlash and criticism herself. But those are very different to the situations the Chicago artists has either suffered or brought on himself throughout his career.

Some fans just want folks to shut up and enjoy the show. Others refuse to believe Kanye West's apologies and continue to demand condemnation. Whether they expressed disappointment or gratitude concerning Lauryn Hill's appearance, they joined a cavalcade of dissenting opinions online.

Read More: Kanye West "Bully" Album Review

Kanye West & Lauryn Hill In The Studio

What's more is that new alleged studio footage caught by Kurrco on Twitter shows Ye and Ms. Hill working together on a song, possibly for a Bully addition to "I CAN'T WAIT." But we still have to wait and see if that pans out.

In any case, their work together will not shift the perceptions of this performance. Some believe the family theme and the long-awaited reunion communicated feelings of forgiveness, grace, unity, and legacy. Others were not as charitable, claiming Lauryn Hill is hypocritical for doing this considering her past work and political views.

Kanye West has talked about Lauryn Hill's industry retirement for a long time, so that's another important factor to consider. Their solidarity in this regard might shut off praise or criticism of their performance.

Fan Reactions

Overall, one performance does not equate to a wholehearted endorsement of every little ideology, but it doesn't address controversies outright either. For many hardcore fans, it was a great performance and concert above all else, which is all they can ask for at this point.

Read More: Ye’s "Bully" Arrives Amid Kanye West Praise & Fatigue

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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