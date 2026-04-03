Ye Replaces Don Toliver On "Circles" With His Own Vocals

Ye is making some last-minute changes to his most recent album BULLY. And this time, it involves Don Toliver. Fans recently noticed that a popular track, "Circles," has been updated, with Don Toliver’s vocals removed and replaced by Ye himself. The change wasn’t formally announced, but it quickly picked up traction online as listeners compared versions of the track.

Originally, Don Toliver was expected to be a standout feature on “Circles,” bringing his signature melodic sound to the record. With Ye now handling those parts, the song takes on a noticeably different feel.

The update comes right as Ye continues his latest run of live appearances. The Chicago rapper took over SoFi Stadium on Wednesday night, where he brought out a few special guests. One appearance included his daughter North West. The two performed their collab “TALKING” along with her debut single “PIERCING ON MY HAND.”

Don Toliver No Longer On "Circles"

Don Toliver also made an appearance during the show, performing his track “E85,” alongside fellow collaborator André Troutman. That makes the change to “Circles” even more interesting, considering there doesn’t appear to be any visible tension between the artists.

As usual, Ye hasn’t explained the decision, but constant updates and revisions have become a signature part of his rollout process. Whether “Circles” stays in its current form or changes again remains to be seen.

Moreover, Kanye has one more night he's performing at SoFi Stadium. He's set to take the stage again on Friday, April 3rd. Fans are eager to see what surprises he may have in store.