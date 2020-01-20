circles
- MusicA Judge Has Rejected Post Malone's Request To Dismiss "Circles" LawsuitA judge has decided that the lawsuit involving authorship of Post Malone's song "Circles" will move to a jury trial next month after dismissing Malone's request to dismiss the case. By Brianna Lawson
- Original ContentHow Mac Miller's "Faces" Transformed The Trajectory Of His Life & CareerMiller's 2014 mixtape was the most pivotal turning point in the "Swimming" rapper's career.By Taylor McCloud
- MusicMac Miller's Family Shares Bittersweet "Making Swimming & Circles" FootageMac Miller's spirit shines in bittersweet behind-the-scenes footage of the "Swimming" and "Circles" recording sessions. By Mitch Findlay
- GramTrey Songz Schools Fan After She Questions Why He Highlights "Black Love"The singer shared a clip of his music video for "Circles" where he spoke of "Black love" and a fan asked why it is different than 'White love."By Erika Marie
- MusicMac Miller Team Announces Tribute ProjectMac Miller's team & Warner have revealed that they're working on a project in celebration of the late rapper's musical career.By Aron A.
- NumbersMac Miller's "Circles" Hits Top 25 In Billboard 200Mac Miller's posthumous album "Circles" has once again climbed into the Billboard Top 25. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersPost Malone Breaks His Own Billboard Top 10 Record With "Circles"Post Malone has spent thirty-four weeks inside the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 with "Circles," breaking his "Sunflower" record.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMac Miller's "Circles" Covered By Camila Mendes Of "Riverdale"Mac Miller's memory lives on with a stripped-down cover of "Circles," courtesy of Riverdale's Camila Mendes. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPost Malone's "Circles" Sparks New LawsuitA songwriter who co-produced and co-wrote Post Malone's "Circles" claims they were screwed out of credit and royalties. By Aron A.
- NewsMac Miller Is In His Element On "Right," The Second Track Off "Circles (Deluxe)"Mac Miller's "Circles (Deluxe)" arrived on Friday complete with two new songs from the late artist, including "Right."By Lynn S.
- NewsMac Miller's Estate Releases "Circles (Deluxe)"The estate of Mac Miller add two new songs to the "Circles" tracklist for the newly released deluxe edition.By Aron A.
- MusicMac Miller's Estate Releases "Circles (Deluxe)" On CDMac Miller's estate has released "Circles" deluxe edition, which includes two new songs, exclusively on CD. It will be available for streaming on March 20th.By Lynn S.
- MusicMac Miller "Circles" Deluxe Version With Two New Songs Gets Release Date"Right" and "Floating" will be added to the deluxe version of Mac Miller's posthumous album, "Circles". By Noah C
- NumbersMac Miller Tops Billboard's Hot 100 Songwriters Chart For First TimeMac lands the No. 1 spot due to his writing credits on ten Hot 100 songs. By Noah C
- MusicJuice WRLD Has 2K Unreleased Tracks, Posthumous Album Planned: ReportAre you ready for more Juice WRLD?By Erika Marie
- ReviewsMac Miller's "Circles" Is A Fitting Farewell That Finds Solace In SadnessOn "Circles," Mac Miller proves that liberation from the cycles of the past is possible. By Luke Hinz
- MusicJon Brion Talks Mac Miller's Songwriting Process On "Circles"Jon Brion goes in-depth about Mac Miller's latest album. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMac Miller's "Circles" Producer "Believes" Ariana Grande Vocals Are On AlbumJon Brion chops it up about the making of "Circles."By Aron A.
- MusicRead The Emotional Tribute Mac Miller's Brother Penned For His Birthday"You’re the best, hope you know it."By Milca P.