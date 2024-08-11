SAINt JHN Laps Around In "Circles" On New Single: Stream

SAINt JHN seems to have a new project on the way, as this cover art teases "COLLECTION II: FAKE TEARS FROM A POPSTAR."

With all this in mind, fans of the " You Laughed At Me " creative are foaming at the mouth, and if we can expect this level of quality from his next move, he'll have a killer year. If you haven't heard SAINt JHN"s "Circles" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check it out on YouTube below. Down there, you can also find the comments section for you to drop your thoughts on the cut and some standout lines from it. As always, check back in with HNHH for the latest musical gems dropping around the clock.

Back to "Circles," though, SAINt JHN builds a pretty powerful and bombastic cut thanks to the cavernous and grand production techniques that he applies to each element of the song. With these more prolific releases, fans hope that this new era manifests into this full-length sooner rather than later. He's still been busy in recent months, assisting on Mez's The Loading EP and contributing a Swizz Beatz , BIA, and Fivio Foreign collab to the Godfather Of Harlem soundtrack, " Street Opera ."

SAINt JHN is a very vibrant and versatile artist, and it seems like this new era for him will further fuse R&B and alternative rock elements. Moreover, this new single "Circles" is a love-lorn, guitar-led jam that displays a lot of vocal passion, dramatic instrumentation, and desperate themes of seeking to fit into a relationship and getting out of repetitious cycles. From what the cover art for this new song and that of the Guyanese-New Yorker's previous single " Humble " indicate, these cuts will be on the new project COLLECTION II: FAKE TEARS FROM A POPSTAR.

