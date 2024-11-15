Saint JHN Wants Her To Put That "Body On Me"

Saint JHN follows "Circles" with another cuffing season track.

After "Circles," Saint JHN's new single, "Body on Me," brings a bedroom vibe for the cuffing season. On the upcoming Collections II, the seductive track dives into the songwriter's interesting love language, which includes synthesized production over lustful lyrics. He continues to create his own land with these creative blends of sounds and melodies that result in addiction. Like his previous work, Saint JHN's music is ahead of its time as it is an "acquired taste" outside the normal pop sound. The song's awkwardness creates a beautiful storm. Fans are beginning to see what Roc Nation and other icons saw in his talent now.

The new song and visual have received positive reactions from fans. One YouTube user commented, "The kid from Brooklyn did it again [fire emoji][fire emoji]," while another wrote, "SJ…too nice. Writer, voice, and persona." A user even inquired about a comparison to Kendrick Lamar, commenting, "Does anyone else think that SAINt JHN and Kendrick Lamar would be amazing collaborators because I do?!" With rave reviews for this and "Circles," the Grammy winner promises the forthcoming album is his best work yet.

"I have been really tryna hurt myself for you.” He said in a press release. “Life’s been a loop, with me and you; the worst part of this scene is I’m broken too, impossible.” A user on Instagram concurred with his statement, commenting, "He’s definitely gonna be known after this album for those who have slept on this musical genius."

Saint JHN - "Body On Me"

Quotable Lyrics: