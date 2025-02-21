SAINt JHN Delivers Big Comeback Album "FESTIVAL SEASON"

SAINt JHN is back after a lengthy hiatus with FESTIVAL SEASON, his fourth studio album. The album comes nearly five years after While The World Was Burning, which released in November 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. In the interim, he wrote on Kanye West's album Donda, being credited for the song "Lord I Need You." JHN's latest album arrives ahead of his upcoming tour, which begins at the end of March. He is also scheduled to perform at Coachella in April. Considering the name of the album, Coachella is probably not the only festival fans can expect to see him at this year. It's clear that SAINt JHN is looking to have a big year after being away for so long.

FESTIVAL SEASON features 18 tracks and no features. The production is handled mainly by Santo, though Tay Keith and others also make appearances. The album is a blend of SAINt JHN's musical interests. It has plenty of mellow moments, like the opening track. It also has big, booming pieces that sound exactly like the type of music to play at a festival or concerts. Perfect for what he will be doing this year. There are some moments that sound Playboi Carti-esque, unsurprising considering its popularity. But SAINt JHN has the personality to make those tracks sound unique to him. FESTIVAL SEASON is the first half of what JHN is referring to as his "Second Collection." The second half, titled Fake Tears From a Popstar, is due for release after his tour concludes. Check out the comeback work from the Brooklyn-based rapper and singer below.

SAINt JHN - FESTIVAL SEASON

FESTIVAL SEASON tracklist: