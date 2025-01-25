SAINt JHN Announces Next Album In Tandem With It's Third Single "Poppin"

Tay Keith was cooking with fish grease when he made this beat.

She pull it all to the side, her whole soul long gone She say life is like a movie, she ain't on no movie screen Out in Mykonos, them t**ties, now she actin' European We don't never ask permission, go and get it, f*** you mean? Count a million dollars up in ones, and then you pop a bean I was big poppin', b****, I was poppin' since a kid

We have NLE Choppa trying out pop rock and Bruno Mars linking with Sexyy Red . Out of all three, we guess SAINt JHN dropping an ode to trap is the least surprising of them all. However, it's still quite a shocking turn of events. The previous singles he shared -"Glitching" and "Body On Me" - did not indicate this dramatic diversion. However, it seems SAINt JHN's next project will go in multiple sonic directions. Speaking of which, he announced it tandem with "Poppin." FESTIVAL SEASON, his first body of work in five years, will land on DSPs on February 21 and with no features in sight. This is shaping up to be his most divisive LP to date, no doubt about it.

SAINt JHN has stunned fans this weekend with the release of "Poppin." That's just one way to describe their reactions, though. Upset and pleasantly surprised would be other valid descriptions as the single is something that the multi-genre artist doesn't really dabble in. It's strictly a trap rap cut and it's from the moment you press play. The Tay Keith production tag at the beginning even had us a bit floored as well. But 2025 has proved so far to be a pretty unpredictable year, at least in hip-hop.

About The Author

