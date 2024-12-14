SAINt JHN Is "Glitching" And Tripping About Love On Latest Record

The Brooklyn-based multi-genre talent hits fans with another curveball.

Right now, he's prepping for a new project, maybe before the end of 2024, or hopefully at the latest, early 2025. It's going to be called Collection II: Fake Tears From a Popstar. That means it will be a follow-up to his debut LP in 2018, Collection One. So far, three possible singles have been put out and they include "Humble," "Circles," and "Body On Me." Overall, All three have presented different genre explorations such alternative pop and Afrofusion. Now, SAINt JHN is moving into electronic/house/pop on "Glitching." Overall, it's a thrilling and high-energy listen as the Guyanese American act sings about a love that's got him all discombobulated. SAINt JHN isn't shying away from a challenge as this next tape will see him go all over the place, but we are ready for the ride.

SAINt JHN, as many of you may know by now, never sticks to one sound for too long. He's shown throughout his underrated career that he thrives wherever he places himself. Whether it be hip-hop, R&B, pop, or whatever direction he goes, he manages to do it with unique style and creativity. It's landed him some awards, including a GRAMMY, for his efforts, in addition to some high-profile collaborations. Beyonce , Kanye West , A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Lenny Kravitz, and Meek Mill are only the tip of the iceberg. With all of this praise and success, it's no surprise that he's still going strong this year. For context, it's even more impressive considering he hasn't put out an album since 2020.

