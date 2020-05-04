SAINt JHN is a name that has been mentioned a lot lately and for good reason. Starting out as a songwriter for the likes of Usher, SAINt JHN quickly established himself as a talented solo artist thanks to his first three singles entitled "1999," "Roses," and "Reflex." SAINt JHN's style is a mix of rap and R&B that showcases a perfect blend of penmanship and raw singing talent.

The Brooklyn artist was able to show the full range of his talents on his 2018 debut album Collection One which contained a wide variety of styles. In 2019, SAINt JHN followed up on the success of his first project with Ghetto Lenny's Love Songs. This album featured the likes of Meek Mill and even rock legend, Lenny Kravitz. 2019 also saw a huge breakthrough for SAINt JHN as he wrote and featured on Beyonce's hit song, "Brown Skin Girl" which was part of The Lion King soundtrack.

Needless to say, SAINt JHN is an artist who is on the cusp of breaking through into the mainstream.