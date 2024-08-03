SAINt JHN Rises Above On The Inspirational Summer Single "Humble"

One of the singer's best songs yet.

SAINt JHN has a reputation for being a "deep" artist. Not in the pejorative sense, either. The Brooklyn singer manages to take very complex and often difficult subject matter and package in nimble and slick melodies. It's the reason superstars like Future and Beyonce constantly seek him out for collaborations. SAINt JHN's solo music doesn't reach the same number of listeners as his collabs, but his latest single, "Humble," is proof that it's not from lack of quality. "Humble" is a catchy piece of summertime soul with truly heartbreaking lyrics tucked inside.

The instrumental is so breezy and upbeat that it steals the focus initially. The bouncy rhythm, the soaring vocals, and the plucked guitar strings work in perfect unison. It sounds warm and inviting, and SAINt JHN only heightens this feeling with his lead performance. There's a passion that underpins his delivery of each line. You can tell that the sentiments being expressed in the lyrics are near and dear to his heart, by the sheer conviction of his delivery. The verses reflect on SAINt JHN's tough upbringing in Brooklyn, and the struggles his family faced. "Concrete road, but it always felt comfy," he sings. "Daddy don't care and my stomach still hungry. Momma find out, so she send me to my auntie. Sendin' back money, 'cause we runnin' through the pantry." "Humble" is a triumph in both conception and execution.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

SAINt JHN Delivers An Impassioned Vocal Performance

Quotable Lyrics: