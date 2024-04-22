Mez Enlists Isaiah Rashad, SAINt JHN, MAVI, & More For "The Loading EP"

Raleigh, North Carolina rapper and wordsmith extraordinaire Mez has just come through with a new project called The Loading EP. The seven-song set runs just under 19 minutes long and has a pretty impressive feature list to boot. It is clear that Mez did not want this to be a thrown together offering. Him putting care into everything, including the guests, shows that he was not messing around.

Childish Major, Kurtis Wells, Isaiah Rashad, SAINt JHN, MAVI, and Leon Bridges were all called upon to deliver. Each guest certainly brings a different energy to each cut, helping to diversify the sounds. For Mez, this is his first solo project of any kind, despite being in the game since 2015. Most people might have heard of him through his contributions to Dr. Dre's last record, Compton.

Listen To The Loading EP By Mez

Even though this is a solid listen through and through, fans are definitely still awaiting an album. He definitely has the ability to carry the load in a longer format and we cannot wait for it. One song that we wanted to highlight is "Bat Phone." Fans have also been digging it, as it has quickly risen into his top five most popular tracks on Spotify. Part of the reason is the writing, but also the sample. If it sounds familiar, that is because Future and Metro Boomin used the same one on "Beat It" from WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP The Loading EP by Mez? Which tracks are you gravitating toward the most right now and why? Who had the strongest feature on the project and why? Do you think he has something bigger coming down the road? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Mez. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

The Loading EP Tracklist:

Yeah Yeah Humma Time with Childish Major Call On with Kurtis Wells Hot Spot with Isaiah Rashad Bat Phone with SAINt JHN, MAVI Devil Is A Judge Around The World with Leon Bridges

