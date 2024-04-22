$uicideboy$ Tease Forthcoming LP With "Are You Going To See The Rose In The Vase, Or The Dust On The Table"

The $uicideboy$ have garnered quite the following over the years. The duo of Anthony Mars and Norman Atomic has been going strong since 2014 with a copious number of records and smash tracks to boot. For the Louisiana emo/horrorcore collective, they have not dropped an album since December 16, 2022. That was a collaboration project with Germ. But the $uicideboy$ will be making a solo return soon and they getting ready for it with "Are You Going to See the Rose in the Vase, or the Dust on the Table."

This is now the second single for their 19th overall project. The first offering, "Us Vs. Them," dropped back on March 29. The $uicideboy$ went for a grimy boom-bap vibe that sounded like something The Alchemist would craft in the studio. It has become an overnight sensation, already racking up nearly 16.5 million streams at the time of writing.

Read More: Kanye West Verse On New Childish Gambino Track Subject To Speculation Of Dreaded AI

Listen To "Are You Going To See The Rose In The Vase, Or The Dust On The Table" By $uicideBoy$

As for "Are You Going to See the Rose in the Vase, or the Dust on the Table," it takes on more of a trap aesthetic. The cowbells and heavy bass have been combo that we have seen used more and more often. It works well here, as the $uicideboy$ rap about drugs, feeling lonely, and wondering if anyone is going to offer support. Their new album New World Depression is due on June 14 and will feature 13 tracks.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Are You Going to See the Rose in the Vase, or the Dust on the Table" by $uicideboy$? Out of the two promotional teasers, which one are you enjoying more and why? Does this get you excited for their upcoming album New World Depression? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding $uicideboy$. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Got back in the saddle

Moth to the flame, I'm insane, all these voices rattle

Foggin' up my brain, numb the pain, locked up in my castle

I'm startin' to unravel, surrounded by all these snakes and jackals

They keep temptin' me to eat the apple

I need to tie up loose ends, form these threads into a tassel

Read More: Paul Pierce Gives His Two Cents On The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Rap Beef