Kanye West Brings Out Lauryn Hill & Travis Scott At SoFi Stadium Show

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kanye West Lauryn Hill Travis Scott SoFi Stadium Show
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in attendance during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Alongside Kanye West and Travis Scott, Lauryn Hill also brought out her sons Zion and YG Marley to perform with her.

Kanye West hosted his second SoFi Stadium concert in Los Angeles last night (Friday, April 3), and it captivated many fans in the crowd and watching from around the world. It also had plenty of special guests to talk about, most notably Lauryn Hill and Travis Scott.

La Flame popped out to perform his new Ye collab "FATHER" off of Bully and a shortened version of his UTOPIA hit "FE!N," as caught by FearBuck and ALBUM TALKS on Twitter. On the other hand, Ms. Hill led "The Mystery Of Iniquity" into "All Falls Down" with Kanye and also played her tracks "Lost Ones" and "Doo Wop (That Thing)," which Ye led into his "Believe What I Say" track. Kurrco caught some clips on Twitter.

Also, the Fugees legend brought out her sons Zion and YG Marley to perform "Heartbeat," "Crisis," and "Praise Jah In The Moonlight," as caught by infolky and Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter. Despite some technical delays, it was very compelling to see. Considering Kanye West and Lauryn Hill's dynamic over the years, fans were very happy with the show of love.

Other special guests included Andre Troutman, who took over instrumental and voice-box duties for the whole show and for various specific songs like "Runaway," "ALL THE LOVE," and "Wolves." CeeLo Green also performed his "Bully" collab with the Chicago artist, and North West came out to perform the Vultures collab "TALKING" and her "PIERCING ON MY HAND" song.

Read More: Kanye West "Bully" Album Review

Kanye West & Lauryn Hill's History

Kanye West and Lauryn Hill have history together, even if it's mostly for their musical connections. There's "All Falls Down" and "Believe What I Say" to talk about as far as sample inspiration, Ye's bar about being uninspired since Hill retired on "No More Parties In L.A.," and more. So this full-circle moment was great to witness for fans.

As for Travis Scott and Kanye West's dynamic, they had some tension last year due to Ye ranting about him. But it seems like things are all good now between them after that "FATHER" collab and performing together.

With Bully in the backdrop and Kanye's recent apologies, many fans hope these shows are a sign of a brighter path ahead. We will see how the discourse continues to evolve over time.

Read More: Ye’s "Bully" Arrives Amid Kanye West Praise & Fatigue

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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