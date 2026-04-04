Kanye West Brings Out Lauryn Hill & Travis Scott At SoFi Stadium Show

Kanye West hosted his second SoFi Stadium concert in Los Angeles last night (Friday, April 3), and it captivated many fans in the crowd and watching from around the world. It also had plenty of special guests to talk about, most notably Lauryn Hill and Travis Scott.

La Flame popped out to perform his new Ye collab "FATHER" off of Bully and a shortened version of his UTOPIA hit "FE!N," as caught by FearBuck and ALBUM TALKS on Twitter. On the other hand, Ms. Hill led "The Mystery Of Iniquity" into "All Falls Down" with Kanye and also played her tracks "Lost Ones" and "Doo Wop (That Thing)," which Ye led into his "Believe What I Say" track. Kurrco caught some clips on Twitter.

Also, the Fugees legend brought out her sons Zion and YG Marley to perform "Heartbeat," "Crisis," and "Praise Jah In The Moonlight," as caught by infolky and Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter. Despite some technical delays, it was very compelling to see. Considering Kanye West and Lauryn Hill's dynamic over the years, fans were very happy with the show of love.

Other special guests included Andre Troutman, who took over instrumental and voice-box duties for the whole show and for various specific songs like "Runaway," "ALL THE LOVE," and "Wolves." CeeLo Green also performed his "Bully" collab with the Chicago artist, and North West came out to perform the Vultures collab "TALKING" and her "PIERCING ON MY HAND" song.

Kanye West & Lauryn Hill's History

Kanye West and Lauryn Hill have history together, even if it's mostly for their musical connections. There's "All Falls Down" and "Believe What I Say" to talk about as far as sample inspiration, Ye's bar about being uninspired since Hill retired on "No More Parties In L.A.," and more. So this full-circle moment was great to witness for fans.

As for Travis Scott and Kanye West's dynamic, they had some tension last year due to Ye ranting about him. But it seems like things are all good now between them after that "FATHER" collab and performing together.