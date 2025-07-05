News
Zion Marley
Music
Fans Place Blame For Lauryn Hill's Late-Night Essence Fest Set On Singer But Sources Blame Essence
Lauryn Hill performed her classic “To Zion” alongside her 28-year-old son, whom she created the song about in 1998 with Carlos Santana.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
6 mins ago