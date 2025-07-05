Lauryn Hill closed out day 1 of Essence Festival 2025 with a late-night performance that had social media in a frenzy.

Concertgoers took to social media following the end of her set, which concluded at 3:45 AM on Saturday morning (July 5) at the New Orleans’ Caesar Superdome. The blame for the icon taking the stage at 2:30 AM fell on her. As she performed, fans shared videos of a close-to-empty stadium on social media.

Lauryn Hill’s late performance was met by frustrated fans who endured an evening of technical difficulties. Local journalist Keith Spera described the scene as “essentially empty,” noting the stadium never reached half capacity that night.

Lauryn Hill Essence Fest 2025

The delay reignited long-standing critiques of Hill’s history of late arrivals. Lauryn Hill is one of the most sought after live performers. Her concerts have received criticism for years.

Hill has addressed the issue directly, famously telling one crowd, “Y’all lucky I make it on this stage every night!” She has pointed to everything from perfectionism to energy alignment as reasons for her timing. Transportation snags and personal readiness have also factored into past delays.

Multiple sources came to Lauryn Hill’s defense following the criticism from fans. Hill fulfilled her commitment and brought out her son, Zion Marley, to perform his new hits.

Promoters added her to an already packed lineup without reshuffling the schedule, setting the stage for the night’s disarray. The mismanagement left all performers behind schedule, and Hill’s late start became the night’s final disappointment.

Lauryn Hill’s closing set followed an incredible lineup, including Maxwell, Babyface, Isley Brothers, and GloRilla. Hill was a surprise guest. Her performance follows the high-profile cancelation of The Fugees reunion tour. Pras sued Hill for the cancelation.