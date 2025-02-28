Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Jean To Reunite Alongside Doechii & More Stars For Miami's Jazz In The Gardens

Despite all the touring and legal controversies that tend to plague the Fugees, Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean are reuniting for something very special that has fans excited. They will host a "Diaspora Calling!" set alongside Lauryn's son YG Marley and a cavalcade of special guests. These include Doechii, Busta Rhymes, Samara Cyn, Foggieraw, Mannywellz, and Lauryn's son Zion Marley. This will go down on Saturday, March 8 for the Jazz In The Gardens festival at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, whose second day on Sunday (March 9) features a lineup of New Edition, Toni Braxton, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, and more.

As for Saturday, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and their guests are joined by Xscape, Coco Jones, Uncle Luke, and many more. However, fans are right to express a little bit of wariness here, especially given Pras and the Fugees' rocky live track record. After all, their internal dynamics also saw more of a contentious flare-up, as Pras sued Hill over fraud allegations. She labeled these as "baseless attacks" concerning their canceled tour dates last year.

Lauryn Hill Concert

For those unaware, Lauryn Hill in particular has a notorious concert history, with many delays, cancelations late arrivals, and mixed receptions tainting her otherwise indelible legacy. For example, fans in Kenya recently expressed criticism over her Walker Town festival set given that she not only arrived four hours late, but the lengthy set also fell victim to various massive technical issues. Of course, these are never things that we can exclusively pin on the artist as a fault, so fans need to give a little more grace here. But alas, past experiences already set fans up for skepticism.

Meanwhile, the Fugees' tensions even extended to diss tracks recently, with Pras allegedly going at Lauryn Hill last year over their canceled tour. Regardless of all this, the group has always been able to give amazing performances no matter the circumstances, whether individually or as a unit. With many special guests to help carry the load and set things in order as well, we hope and predict that this Jazz In The Gardens set will be a spectacular one.