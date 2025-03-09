Doechii Hits The Stage With Lauryn Hill As Special Guest At Miami Jazz In The Gardens Festival

Doechii has had a phenomenal run over the past year or so, with plenty of "passing the torch" moments along the way as a rising superstar. But she just had her biggest example of one of those types of milestones yet, as the one and only Lauryn Hill offered a rare cosign and celebration. She invited the Tampa native as a special guest during her Jazz In The Gardens festival set in Miami, which also included Wyclef Jean and additional guest performers. The two femcees performed "Doo Wop (That Thing)," with the Swamp Princess taking over verse two duties.

This was an amazing moment to witness for Doechii, even if the legendary Lauryn's live shows are more notorious these days than most other artists. The Fugees recently canceled their tour dates, and Lauryn Hill was hit with a fraud lawsuit from member Pras accusing her of breaching their live performance contract. "This baseless lawsuit... is full of false claims and unwarranted attacks," she responded on social media. "Despite his attacks, I am still compassionate and hope things work out for him."

Doechii's Red Flag Backlash

As for Doechii, she's facing some backlash right now for her controversial comments about romantic red flags. She said that her biggest red flag is a straight man, a joke that landed for some but also angered a few fans out there for being such a generalization. Other fans think that people are overreacting with their negativity, classifying this as just an innocuous joke that people shouldn't take seriously in the first place. Either way, it's certainly causing a firestorm on social media sites like Twitter. But that's just par the course for new leaders in the mainstream.

Apart from that, Doechii is probably focusing on her new single "Anxiety" and working hard on her upcoming debut studio album. Lauryn Hill still has some legal issues to work out, but we hope that this Miami performance energizes her for even better shows moving forward. Even if the media narratives aren't the best right now, she's forever a legend and will always warrant due respect from her peers and those that she inspired.