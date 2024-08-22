Pras Admits He’s Frustrated For Fugees Fans After Last-Minute Tour Cancelation 

Earlier this month, Lauryn Hill canceled the North American leg of her Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill anniversary tour with the Fugees, just days before it was scheduled to begin. Of course, supporters were disappointed, prompting Hill to deliver an explanation on Instagram. She told followers that "some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales."
This sparked even more backlash, as fans questioned why she wasn't taking accountability for her reputation of frequent tardiness and cancelations. Fellow Fugees artist Pras agreed with those calling Hill out, telling TMZ at the time that he too has grown frustrated by her offstage antics. Now, he's weighed in on the debacle yet again, this time in a recent chat with Vulture. To start, he addressed his new song "Bar Mitzva," which many believed was a diss track.
Pras Denies Dissing Lauryn Hill
He denies this, insisting that he was simply expressing himself. “You’re family, you have internal disagreements, but it’s not going to be on a level where I’m dissing her — that doesn’t make any sense,” he told the outlet. “Artistically speaking, sometimes we say things because that’s how we express ourselves. [...] This track is me speaking my truth. When I was writing the record, those lines just came out."
He added that “everyone’s frustration has been building up” about the tour cancelation, as “this is not something that just happened overnight.” Pras also feels for supporters who were looking forward to seeing them live, only to have the opportunity taken away unexpectedly. “They are paying their hard-earned money to see you," he explained. "We’re going on almost three decades of our existence, individually and as a group. To have people still interested in wanting to come see you, man, you have to be grateful." What do you think of Pras' take on Lauryn Hill's last-minute Fugees tour cancelation? Do you agree with him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.