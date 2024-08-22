Pras Admits He’s Frustrated For Fugees Fans After Last-Minute Tour Cancelation 

Pras also denies dissing Lauryn Hill.

Earlier this month, Lauryn Hill canceled the North American leg of her Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill anniversary tour with the Fugees, just days before it was scheduled to begin. Of course, supporters were disappointed, prompting Hill to deliver an explanation on Instagram. She told followers that "some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales."

This sparked even more backlash, as fans questioned why she wasn't taking accountability for her reputation of frequent tardiness and cancelations. Fellow Fugees artist Pras agreed with those calling Hill out, telling TMZ at the time that he too has grown frustrated by her offstage antics. Now, he's weighed in on the debacle yet again, this time in a recent chat with Vulture. To start, he addressed his new song "Bar Mitzva," which many believed was a diss track.

Pras Denies Dissing Lauryn Hill

Singers Wyclef Jean, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel perform onstage with The Fugees at Crypto.com Arena on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

He denies this, insisting that he was simply expressing himself. “You’re family, you have internal disagreements, but it’s not going to be on a level where I’m dissing her — that doesn’t make any sense,” he told the outlet. “Artistically speaking, sometimes we say things because that’s how we express ourselves. [...] This track is me speaking my truth. When I was writing the record, those lines just came out."