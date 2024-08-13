Pras Disses Lauryn Hill On New Song Amid Tour Cancelation Drama

Pras says he's not to blame for the cancelation.

Pras has reportedly dissed his longtime Fugees collaborator, Lauryn Hill, on an unreleased song obtained by AllHipHop titled, "Bar Mitzfa." The move comes after Hill canceled the group's Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Anniversary Tour. On the unreleased song, Pras raps: “Don’t blame me, blame her/She made the mess/Not another f*ckin’ penny, what I told ‘Clef.”

Hill's move came just before the 18-date trek across the United States was set to kick off in Tampa, Florida. The legendary group was set to perform in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, and several more cities.

The Fugees Perform In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Singers Wyclef Jean, Pras Michel, and Ms. Lauryn Hill perform onstage with The Fugees at Crypto.com Arena on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

In announcing the cancelation, Hill blamed the media for playing into a "narrative" about her attendance record at concerts. "The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal," Hill wrote. "The audiences in the UK and Europe not only haven’t seen the Miseducation Anniversary performances yet, they also haven’t seen the Fugees perform together in over 25 years! Performing for my fans is a profound exchange of energy and emotion that excites me every time. Every show is a piece of my expression and testament to our connection and shared love for music. I can assure you that no one is more disappointed about not being able to perform than I am."

Pras initially reacted to news of the cancelation while speaking with TMZ Hip Hop. “I saved her reputation for 20 years by not telling my side of the story," he told the outlet. "But oops … cat’s out the bag." As of now, dates in the UK and Europe are still scheduled to continue. Be on the lookout for further updates on Pras and Lauryn Hill on HotNewHipHop.