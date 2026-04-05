Kanye West concert
- Politics Kanye West will headline Wireless Festival's three nights in London this year, leading to backlash over his previous antisemitism.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music Considering Kanye West's past bigotries, fans don't know how to feel about Lauryn Hill performing with Ye last night.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music Not everyone loved Kanye West's recent shows, but hardcore Ye fans couldn't be happier with how they turned out.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music Alongside Kanye West and Travis Scott, Lauryn Hill also brought out her sons Zion and YG Marley to perform with her.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music Kanye West performed in front of a packed house at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, and fans were treated to an all-time great setlist.
By
Alexander Cole