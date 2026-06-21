San Antonio's Mayor Calls For Cancelation Of Kanye West's Concert

Although Kanye West issued various apologies for his antisemitism and other bigotries in the past, he continues to face backlash as he tries to host more concerts and drop more music. The latest pushback is from Gina Ortiz Jones, the mayor of San Antonio who recently called for the cancelation of Ye's upcoming concert in the city on the Fourth of July.

"I support canceling the @kanyewest concert," she wrote on Twitter last night (Saturday, June 20).

"Military City USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and antisemitic comments in a city-funded facility like our Alamodome—not ever, and certainly not on July 4th, our Nation’s 250th birthday. Standing up to antisemitism is exactly what it takes to achieve a more perfect Union."

We will see if this public pressure and other examples of condemnations lead the venue to cancel the show. However, previous attempts to do so have been unsuccessful both in the United States and overseas. On the other hand, Ye already faced various travel bans, concert cancelations, and other obstacles in his pursuit of more live performances.

As such, there are still ongoing debates around freedom of speech, community concerns, hate speech, and other big questions. It's a very complex question, even for high-ranking city officials.

Kanye West's Concerts

Other U.S. pushback to Kanye West's planned concerts includes condemnations from Florida Senator Rick Scott, the Tampa Jewish Federation, the Florida Holocaust Museum, and the National Organization of Women's Florida chapter. Ye is slated to perform in Tampa twice later this month, and we'll see if anything changes in the next few days.

Kanye West will also perform in Chicago for two shows at his home city, of which significant backlash from government officials or other entities hasn't emerged as directly at press time. But we're sure criticisms will continue.