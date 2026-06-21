San Antonio's Mayor Calls For Cancelation Of Kanye West's Concert

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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San Antonio Mayor Calls For Cancelation Kanye West Concert
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Recording artist Kanye West in attendance during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Kanye West's upcoming shows in the United States are in Tampa, Chicago, and San Antonio, which Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is not happy about.

Although Kanye West issued various apologies for his antisemitism and other bigotries in the past, he continues to face backlash as he tries to host more concerts and drop more music. The latest pushback is from Gina Ortiz Jones, the mayor of San Antonio who recently called for the cancelation of Ye's upcoming concert in the city on the Fourth of July.

"I support canceling the @kanyewest concert," she wrote on Twitter last night (Saturday, June 20).
"Military City USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and antisemitic comments in a city-funded facility like our Alamodome—not ever, and certainly not on July 4th, our Nation’s 250th birthday. Standing up to antisemitism is exactly what it takes to achieve a more perfect Union."

We will see if this public pressure and other examples of condemnations lead the venue to cancel the show. However, previous attempts to do so have been unsuccessful both in the United States and overseas. On the other hand, Ye already faced various travel bans, concert cancelations, and other obstacles in his pursuit of more live performances.

As such, there are still ongoing debates around freedom of speech, community concerns, hate speech, and other big questions. It's a very complex question, even for high-ranking city officials.

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Kanye West's Concerts

Other U.S. pushback to Kanye West's planned concerts includes condemnations from Florida Senator Rick Scott, the Tampa Jewish Federation, the Florida Holocaust Museum, and the National Organization of Women's Florida chapter. Ye is slated to perform in Tampa twice later this month, and we'll see if anything changes in the next few days.

Kanye West will also perform in Chicago for two shows at his home city, of which significant backlash from government officials or other entities hasn't emerged as directly at press time. But we're sure criticisms will continue.

In the past, Ye has met these bans and cancelations with more apologies and messages of understanding. We'll see if he one day has a more direct or fleshed-out answer about all this turbulence. For Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, this is about standing up against hatred. For Kanye and his fans, it's about seeking redemption or rebirth against all odds.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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