Julian Newman Responds After Sister Jaden Newman's Alleged Sex Tapes Leak Online

Julian Newman has been getting hounded with messages as of late. The former basketball phenom is dealing with just how cruel the internet can be. Typically, the messages have been vitriol in his direction. This time, it all has to do with his sister, Jaden Newman.

According to various sources on X, Jaden Newman is the latest to be the victim of some sort of hack. Her alleged sex tapes are all over social media right now. Consequently, trolls are now seeking out Julian, looking to get a rise out of him.

As it turns out, Newman isn't exactly interested in giving the trolls the time of day. In a video posted to social media, Newman made it crystal clear that he has not seen the videos in question. Furthermore, he has no idea what any of this has to do with him. He also said, "y'all sisters get thrashed," for good measure.

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Julian Newman Claps Back

Jaden Newman is certainly not alone when it comes to the sex tape leaks these days. If you remember, just last week, Ari Fletcher was subjected to a similar leak. The same can be said of streamer Tbvnks and Camryn LaVine.

Even ilykimchi and Daphne Joy have been subjected to similar leaks as of late. It just further proves that privacy is hard to come by on the internet these days. It's the sad reality of the surveillance state we live in sometimes.