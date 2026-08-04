Julian Newman Responds After Sister Jaden Newman's Alleged Sex Tapes Leak Online

BY Alexander Cole
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Julian Newman is currently dealing with a lot online after his sister, Jaden Newman, had some alleged sex tapes leak.

Julian Newman has been getting hounded with messages as of late. The former basketball phenom is dealing with just how cruel the internet can be. Typically, the messages have been vitriol in his direction. This time, it all has to do with his sister, Jaden Newman.

According to various sources on X, Jaden Newman is the latest to be the victim of some sort of hack. Her alleged sex tapes are all over social media right now. Consequently, trolls are now seeking out Julian, looking to get a rise out of him.

As it turns out, Newman isn't exactly interested in giving the trolls the time of day. In a video posted to social media, Newman made it crystal clear that he has not seen the videos in question. Furthermore, he has no idea what any of this has to do with him. He also said, "y'all sisters get thrashed," for good measure.

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Julian Newman Claps Back

Jaden Newman is certainly not alone when it comes to the sex tape leaks these days. If you remember, just last week, Ari Fletcher was subjected to a similar leak. The same can be said of streamer Tbvnks and Camryn LaVine.

Even ilykimchi and Daphne Joy have been subjected to similar leaks as of late. It just further proves that privacy is hard to come by on the internet these days. It's the sad reality of the surveillance state we live in sometimes.

Ultimately, this is a tough situation for everyone involved. It is a horrible invasion of privacy, and the mental health damage that these situations cause is immense.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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