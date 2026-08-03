Jordan Brand's collab catalog gets talked about through the same lens every time. Travis Scott, Off-White, Union LA, Dior. The usual pairs dominate every conversation while a deeper list of partnerships gets largely ignored.

The pairs on this list weren't forgotten because they were bad. They were forgotten because the sneaker world moves fast and the loudest drops always win the headlines. Each of these collabs deserved more than they got. Here are the 10 most underrated Jordan Brand Collaborations of all time.

10. Doernbecher x Air Jordan 5 "Isaac Arzate"

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The Doernbecher Freestyle program has produced some of the most meaningful sneakers in Jordan Brand's entire catalog. The 2013 Air Jordan 5 designed by Isaac Arzate is a very underrated entry in the series.

Arzate suffered a cardiac arrest on a basketball court in January 2012 at the age of 13, and the shoe he designed during his recovery at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital channeled that experience into every detail.

Glow-in-the-dark panels, laser-etched artwork, and hidden messages across the upper made it one of the most technically detailed Doernbecher releases ever produced. It rarely surfaces in broader Jordan collab conversations.

9. Vogue x Air Jordan 3 "AWOK"

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Jordan Brand almost never goes outside of sports or music for its collaborators. When it does, the results tend to be either forgettable or remarkable, and the Vogue AWOK Air Jordan 3 lands firmly in the latter category.

Anna Wintour's involvement gave the project a legitimacy in fashion circles that Jordan Brand had never previously accessed, and the design reflected that ambition. Tweed uppers, metallic accents, and "AWOK" stitched on the heel made it one of the most visually unusual Air Jordan 3s ever produced.

Most hoopers had no interest in it, which was somewhat the point. The shoe pushed the AJ3 into runway territory and proved the silhouette could hold its own in a completely different world.

8. Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2

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Nina Chanel Abney's work sells for five figures in the fine art world, and her 2022 Jordan Brand collaboration brought that energy to a $300 pair of Air Jordan 2s. The High and Low editions featured her signature angular figures, vibrant color palette, and bold typography across the uppers, turning the shoe into wearable art in the most literal sense.

The collaboration also included an apparel collection with hoodies, jerseys, and sports bras that extended the project beyond footwear. Jordan Brand rarely collaborates with artists from outside the sports or music world, which made the partnership unusual.

In sneaker circles, the AJ2 silhouette consistently gets overlooked, which kept the collab from getting the attention it earned.

7. Aleali May x Air Jordan 1

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Aleali May's Air Jordan 1 collaboration from 2017 was one of the most creatively material-forward Jordan collabs ever made. It arrived during a period when AJ1 drops were reaching a fever pitch of attention.

The shoe combined corduroy, satin, and chenille across the upper in a way that felt genuinely experimental for a silhouette that tends to lean on leather. Its women's-first positioning meant it received less mainstream sneaker press coverage than it deserved. Despite being one of the most thoughtfully designed AJ1s of the decade.

Resale values climbed significantly in the years after release as collectors caught on. But the cultural credit still hasn't fully arrived.

6. Quai 54 x Air Jordan 5

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Quai 54 is the world's premier streetball tournament. It's held annually in Paris and deeply tied to the intersection of basketball culture and global street style.

Jordan Brand has supported the event for years with exclusive apparel and footwear. The Air Jordan 5 collab is one of the strongest entries in that ongoing series.

The 2021 pair featured West African-inspired patterns on the insole and lining, a translucent sole, and red accents that echo classic Chicago Bulls energy. It's a shoe with a genuine cultural story behind it that extends well beyond any single market. In the US, it was almost entirely slept on, which makes it one of the cleaner pickups in the entire AJ5 collab catalog.

5. SoleFly x Jordan Spizike

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Miami-based boutique SoleFly built one of the most interesting early Jordan Brand collab stories in the catalog, and the Jordan Spiz'ike was where they really announced themselves. It was released in 2012 to celebrate the boutique's second anniversary.

The shoe drew on Miami Hurricanes colors and brought a distinctly South Florida sensibility to one of Jordan Brand's most unconventional hybrid silhouettes.

The connection runs deeper than most people know: SoleFly owner Carlos Prieto's brother-in-law is Michael Jordan. That gives every SoleFly collab an authenticity that most boutique partnerships cannot manufacture.

4. Dave White x Air Jordan 1 "Wings For The Future"

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British artist Dave White had built a reputation in the fine art world for his large-scale animal paintings before Jordan Brand came calling in 2011. The result was one of the most visually distinctive Air Jordan 1s ever produced.

It features a hand-painted lion illustration on the upper that referenced the Jumpman's own lion imagery while adding White's expressive brushstroke style.

The shoe released in extremely limited quantities and was tied to a broader art collaboration with the brand. Outside of dedicated collector circles in the UK, it barely registered in the broader conversation. Looking at it now, it remains one of the more creatively ambitious Jordan collabs ever produced.

3. Vashtie Kola x Air Jordan 2

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The Vashtie x Air Jordan 2 is one of the most historically significant collabs in the entire Jordan Brand catalog, and almost nobody talks about it. Released on October 2nd, 2010, it marked the first time a woman had ever designed an Air Jordan.

It was a milestone that opened the door for every women's collab that followed, from Aleali May to Nina Chanel Abney. Vashtie, a downtown New York City DJ, director, and designer, built the shoe around her

Violette clothing label, choosing a lavender upper with deep purple trim and metallic silver accents. It also happened to be the first Air Jordan 2 collaboration ever, predating Don C by five years.

2. Don C x Air Jordan 2

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Don C has been a fixture in Chicago's fashion and music world for decades. He spent years as Kanye West's manager and co-founding RSVP Gallery alongside Virgil Abloh before launching his Just Don label in 2011.

His first Jordan Brand collaboration came in January 2015 with a quilted blue leather Air Jordan 2 that felt completely unlike anything the brand had released before. The quilted upper brought a luxury, almost furniture-like texture to a silhouette that rarely gets collab attention. The result was one of the cleanest Jordan partnerships of that era.

He followed it up with an Arctic Orange women's and kids' exclusive in 2017. But the blue original remains criminally underappreciated.

1. Public School (PSNY) x Air Jordan 12

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Public School NY designers Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne brought one of the most refined and fashion-forward approaches to a Jordan silhouette that the brand had ever seen.

The first Dark Grey colorway dropped in 2015. It was followed by three city-exclusive editions in Wheat, Olive, and Bordeaux in June 2017. Each was released via Nike SNKRS Stash in New York, Paris, and Milan, respectively.