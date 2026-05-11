Ranking Every Air Jordan 5 Collab From Worst To Best

The Air Jordan 5 does not have the longest collab history in the Jordan Brand catalog. However, what it lacks in volume it makes up for in quality. From Supreme's landmark 2015 pack to Virgil Abloh's deeply personal Off-White tribute, the AJ5 has attracted some of the most credible names in sneaker culture.

It has also welcomed soccer clubs, hip hop heavyweights, and independent boutiques who each brought something different to one of Tinker Hatfield's most celebrated designs.

Here is every Air Jordan 5 collaboration ranked from worst to best.

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19. Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 5 Retro

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The first PSG x Air Jordan 5 arrived in 2018 and was one of the earlier entries in Jordan Brand's ongoing relationship with the French soccer club. The "75" on the side panel references PSG's founding year.

It introduced a new audience to the AJ5 silhouette. However, as a standalone sneaker in the collab catalog, it has been overshadowed by the releases that came after it.

18. Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 5 "Off Noir"

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The "Off Noir" is the most recent PSG x AJ5 entry and the most minimal of the three. The blacked-out upper with tonal PSG detailing and aged midsole is clean and wearable.

It sits near the bottom of this list not because it is a bad shoe, but because the collab has produced more interesting work elsewhere. It is a solid release that simply does not stand out in a strong catalog.

17. Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 5 Low "Paname"

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"Paname" is Parisian slang for Paris, and this low-cut AJ5 leans fully into that identity. The taupe suede upper with black and orange accents gives it a more subdued, fashion-forward look than the high-top PSG entries.

It is the most wearable of the three PSG pairs and the most distinctive silhouette-wise. It ranks above its counterparts for that reason alone.

16. DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 "We The Best" "Polar Blue"

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The "Polar Blue" was one of Khaled's more exclusive AJ5 entries, with limited distribution that kept it out of most people's hands. The clean white and icy blue colorway is straightforward and well-executed.

It is a solid shoe that reflects Khaled's preference for premium materials and neutral palettes. As a collab entry, it is strong, but the more widely available Khaled pairs generated more cultural momentum.

15. A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 "Dusk"

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A Ma Maniere has built one of the most consistent collab track records in Jordan Brand history. The "Dusk" is the darker of the two AMM AJ5 colorways and applies the brand's signature premium material approach to the silhouette cleanly.

It is a well-made shoe with a thoughtful aesthetic. It sits below the "Dawn" and "Black Collective" because it is the least visually distinctive of the three AMM entries on this list.

14. Air Jordan 5 Low "Doernbecher"

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The Doernbecher Freestyle program has produced some of the most emotionally significant releases in Jordan Brand history. The 2022 AJ5 Low entry is no exception. Designed by a patient at the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital, it carries a personal story behind every design detail.

The low silhouette is an unconventional choice for a Doernbecher release. However, the program's mission gives every entry on this list a layer of meaning that purely commercial collabs cannot match.

13. Supreme x Air Jordan 5 "Camo"

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The Supreme x Air Jordan 5 pack from 2015 was one of the most anticipated collab drops of that year. The "Camo" is the most divisive of the three colorways. The pattern is loud and unmistakably Supreme, which works for some collectors and not for others.

It generated significant resale demand on release. However, from a pure sneakerhead standpoint, the black and white colorways in the pack are stronger executions of the same concept.

12. DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 "We The Best" "Crimson Bliss"

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The "Crimson Bliss" is the bolder of the two widely available Khaled AJ5 releases from 2022. The warm colorway is distinctive and fits Khaled's personality well.

It was released alongside the "Sail" and generated solid demand on its own terms. It sits below the "Sail" on this list because the Sail's more neutral palette gives it broader appeal. As a collab entry, it is well-executed and underrated by collectors who slept on it at retail.

11. A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 "Dawn"

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The "Dawn" is the lighter counterpart to the "Dusk" and the more immediately appealing of the two in terms of colorway. A Ma Maniere's attention to material quality is evident throughout.

They have consistently elevated every silhouette it has worked on, and the AJ5 is no exception. It sits above the "Dusk" for its stronger visual identity. Both pairs demonstrated that the AJ5 could hold its own in the premium collab space.

10. Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 "Arctic Pink"

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Awake NY brought a New York look to the AJ5 that felt genuinely fresh. The "Arctic Pink" is the more unexpected of the two Awake colorways and the more interesting for it.

Angelo Baque's design language translates well to the AJ5 silhouette. Jordan Brand gave Awake significant creative freedom on this project, and the result reflected that. It is one of the more underrated entries in the AJ5 collab catalog.

9. DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 "We The Best" "Sail"

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The "Sail" was the most accessible Khaled AJ5 release and the one that reached the widest audience. The warm sail and orange blaze colorway is clean and versatile. It proved that Khaled's collab work could resonate beyond his core fanbase.

Additionally, it was the entry that solidified his standing as a legitimate Jordan Brand design partner rather than just a celebrity endorsement. It holds up well as a standalone sneaker years after its release.

8. A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 "Black Collective"

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The "Black Collective" is the strongest entry in A Ma Maniere's AJ5 run. The all-black premium materials give it a refined, wearable look that works across multiple contexts.

A Ma Maniere has established itself as one of the most credible voices in the Jordan Brand collab space. This pair is the clearest expression of that credibility applied to the AJ5. It is a shoe that rewards people who pay attention to quality over hype.

7. Supreme x Air Jordan 5 "White"

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The white colorway from the Supreme x AJ5 pack is the most wearable of the three and the one that has held up best over time. The clean white leather upper with Supreme's branding on the netting is restrained by Supreme standards.

It is a shoe that works just as well on foot as it does in a display case. Furthermore, the 2015 Supreme x AJ5 pack as a whole remains one of the most significant collab moments in the AJ5's history.

6. Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 "Racer Blue"

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The "Racer Blue" is the stronger of the two Awake NY AJ5 entries from a sneakerhead standpoint. The blue colorway is bold without being overdone and fits the AJ5 silhouette naturally.

Awake NY's work on this project demonstrated that smaller, independent creative voices could bring something new to one of Jordan Brand's most storied silhouettes. It is a pair that deserves more attention than it typically receives in broader AJ5 collab conversations.

5. Doernbecher x Air Jordan 5 "Isaac Arzate"

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The 2013 Doernbecher x AJ5 designed by Isaac Arzate is one of the most celebrated entries in the entire Doernbecher Freestyle program. Arzate's personal story and design vision produced a colorful, emotional shoe that stands apart from most collaborative releases in the AJ5 catalog.

It is a shoe with real meaning behind every detail. Moreover, it demonstrated that the AJ5 silhouette could carry the kind of personal storytelling that the Doernbecher program demands better than almost any other Jordan model.

4. Trophy Room x Air Jordan 5 "Ice Blue"

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Marcus Jordan's Trophy Room store produced one of the most hyped AJ5 collabs of the modern era with the "Ice Blue." The powder blue and white colorway is clean and distinctive, and the personal connection to the Jordan family gave it a layer of authenticity that most collabs cannot manufacture.

It was released exclusively through Trophy Room's online store and pop-up shop in Orlando and resold for well above retail immediately. It remains one of the most sought-after AJ5 collabs of the last decade.

3. Supreme x Air Jordan 5 "Black"

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The black colorway from the 2015 Supreme x AJ5 pack is the strongest of the three and the one most sneakerheads point to when the pack comes up in conversation. Supreme's branding on the black netting is subtle enough to let the AJ5's design language breathe while still making its presence felt.

It is a shoe that has held its resale value and its cultural relevance consistently since 2015. The Supreme x AJ5 collaboration remains one of the defining collab moments of the decade.

2. Off-White x Air Jordan 5 "Muslin"

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The "Muslin" is named for the unbleached fabric used in fashion prototyping and represents one of the more conceptually interesting entries in the Off-White x Jordan Brand catalog. The neutral grey upper with translucent grid overlay and pre-yellowed outsole gives it a raw, unfinished quality that feels intentional.

It is a more subtle application of Abloh's design language than the "Sail" and arguably a more sophisticated one. For collectors who followed Virgil's work closely, it is the more interesting of the two Off-White AJ5 entries.

1. Off-White x Air Jordan 5 "Sail"

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The Off-White x Air Jordan 5 "Sail" is the best collab in AJ5 history. Released on NBA All-Star Weekend 2020, it was Virgil Abloh's tribute to a shoe he had spoken publicly about loving since childhood.

The deconstructed approach, circular cutouts, translucent grid overlay, and pre-yellowed outsole gave the AJ5 a completely new visual identity without losing what made the original great.