Air Jordan 17 "College Blue" Set For Huge 2027 Return

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Air Jordan 17 "College Blue" is set to return for the first time ever in February 2027, complete with original briefcase packaging.

The Air Jordan 17 "College Blue" is coming back for the first time ever. According to @zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the shoe is set to return on February 19th, 2027, timed to NBA All-Star Weekend and the silhouette's 25th anniversary.

25 years is a long time to wait for a retro, but this one has always felt like an occasion worth saving for the right moment. The "College Blue" colorway is returning for the first time ever.

Not a low-top variation, but the actual OG mid-top construction that Michael Jordan wore on the court during his 2001-2002 Washington Wizards season. That distinction matters more than it might seem.

The upcoming pair will come with the original metal briefcase packaging, which contributes to an expected retail price of $350. The briefcase detail is what separated the Jordan 17 from every other shoe in the line when it first released, and bringing it back for the retro is the right call.

The shoe will be available on SNKRS and at select retailers. Jordan Brand has not officially confirmed the release yet, but the sourcing here is reliable and the timing makes too much sense to doubt.

The 2027 NBA All-Star Weekend is set for Phoenix, which gives this drop a big stage. February 19th is a long way out, but for a shoe that hasn't come back in 25 years, the wait feels ok.

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Air Jordan 17 "College Blue"

The Air Jordan 17 "College Blue" features a white leather upper with College Blue accents running along the midsole and outsole, with chrome detailing on the heel mechanism.

Musical notes are on the removable shroud that covers the laces. Those are a nod to the jazz inspiration that shaped the entire design language of the shoe. Designer Wilson Smith III drew heavily from jazz music when creating the Air Jordan 17, likening MJ's improvisational style on the court to the spontaneity of jazz performance.

The shoe also features Zoom Air heel cushioning and a full-length shank plate. The white-and-blue palette pulled directly from the Washington Wizards' home uniform, giving this colorway a specific moment in MJ's career attached to it.

Read More: Travis Scott Boards Private Jet With Pink Goyard Trunks Days Before Jordan 1 Low Drop

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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