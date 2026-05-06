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Sneakers
Air Jordan 17 "College Blue" Set For Huge 2027 Return
The Air Jordan 17 "College Blue" is set to return for the first time ever in February 2027, complete with original briefcase packaging.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 06, 2026