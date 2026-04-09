The Air Jordan 3 "Do The Right Thing" Is Dropping Again After Nearly 20 Years

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Air Jordan 3 "Do The Right Thing" is returning in Spring 2027 for its 20th anniversary, marking the first retro since 2007.

One of the most culturally significant Air Jordan 3 colorways ever is coming back. The Air Jordan 3 "Do The Right Thing" will return during Spring 2027. It will be the first time the shoe has returned to retail since its original release in 2007.

The timing is no accident. The 2027 drop will celebrate the colorway's 20th anniversary. That alone makes it one of the most anticipated Jordan retros already on the radar.

Spike Lee has been entwined with Jordan Brand history since the late 1980s, when he starred alongside Michael Jordan in the Mars Blackmon commercials. It was the cover and poster of Lee's 1989 film that became the direct color inspiration for the DTRT Air Jordan 3.

The shoe wasn't initially highly regarded but eventually became a collector's item that could go for as much as $1,000 on resale platforms. That kind of trajectory makes the retro even more meaningful for those who missed the original.

The 2027 version will be a general release, available at most Jordan Brand retailers. The color blocking will stay true to the original, though the shape will be updated to resemble the 1988 mold.

Retail pricing has not been confirmed. Stay locked for official images closer to the Spring 2027 launch.

Read More: LeBron James Previews New "Marble" Air Force 1 Colorway For Summer

Air Jordan 3 "Do The Right Thing"

The original 2007 release marked the first time nubuck had been used for the upper of the AJ3, cast in an eye-catching Brisk Blue shade. The bold blue covers most of the upper, with blue-on-blue elephant print detailing at the toe and heel.

Also an orangish yellow hits several eyelets, the heel stabilizer, and the tongue lining. A lime green Jumpman logo lands on the tongue, with matching green visible through the Air unit in the heel.

The combination of blue, gold, and green is unlike anything else in the Jordan 3 catalog. It is loud, layered, and unmistakable.

Finally, the retail price of the Air Jordan 3 "Do The Right Thing" is currently unknown, but expect more updates as we near Spring 2027.

Read More: Palace And Nike Are Back With A Full Sneaker And Apparel Lineup

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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