The Air Jordan 14 "Chartreuse" Is Finally Getting Its First Retro

Jordan Brand is not done with its 2005 revival tour. The Air Jordan 14 "Chartreuse" will return in Spring 2027, originally released in 2005. This will mark the first-ever retro of the colorway.

Along with news of the Air Jordan 10 "Red Steel" returning, the "Chartreuse" is another mid-2000s Jordan shoe set to be retroed for the very first time. Jordan Brand is clearly committed to bringing back some of the era's most overlooked gems. Collectors who have been sitting on expensive pairs from 2005 also have a reason to be excited.

The "Chartreuse" was notably the very first Air Jordan 14 to ever receive a retro release. That piece of history gives the colorway a special place in the AJ14 timeline. Further it was a milestone for the silhouette's retro era.

The 2027 pair will stay true to the original 2005 release, except for the shape, which will receive modern retro updates. Retail price has not yet been confirmed. The drop is expected to land as a general release at major Jordan Brand retailers.

When the original 2005 release dropped, it was also a lifestyle release, with matching clothing dropping alongside the shoe. Whether a similar apparel companion will follow in 2027 remains to be seen. Overall either way, this is a big one for AJ14 fans.

Air Jordan 14 "Chartreuse"

The Air Jordan 14 "Chartreuse" features a tonal grey suede upper, paired with black midsoles and subtle hits of chartreuse green across the Jumpman badge, heel, and tongue branding. The leather upper gives the shoe a textured, premium feel that stands out from the more polished leather versions of the AJ14.

The Ferrari-inspired silhouette with its sculpted midsole and shield emblem at the collar looks sharp in this muted colorway. Finally the "Light Graphite" leather upper is contrasted with bright chartreuse and black branding, with the Jumpman logo and "23" at the heel.

Overall, this sneaker is an understated and confident combination.